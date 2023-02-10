Former Norland nanny praises the Princess of Wales for 'honing in' on Prince Louis' personality - Exclusive Sarah Carpenter has opened up about her former career and revealed why Kate is parenting great

It takes four years of intensive studying and training, as well as £15,290, to become a Norland nanny - a service that the Prince and Princess of Wales have enjoyed since 2014, when Prince George was eight months old.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo was carefully chosen by William and Kate from a shortlist of candidates put forward by Norland College.

Their move wasn't a new one as Kensington Palace confirmed at the time,"Like generations of royal babies before him, Prince George will be raised with the help of a Norland nanny."

In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, dedicated to royal children and aptly titled Royal Rascals, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffith chat to former Norland nanny Sarah Carpenter, who explains what it means to be a Norland nanny and why, to the surprise of many, they take pride of their incredibly unique uniform.

Sarah Carpenter has praised the Princess for her parenting style

In our chat, Sarah reveals how involved parents are usually in the upbringing of their kids and her thoughts on Kate's parenting, following criticism over son Prince Louis' antics during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

"That's so sad, that people would be negative about it, because actually, if anything, it's reassuring that she is clearly parenting perfectly, and making that little boy feel so comfortable that he can behave like that," she said.

Prince Louis went viral during last year's Platinum Jubilee Pageant

"And that's what you'd rather see, than a child who doesn't feel comfortable in a situation, you know, Louis, and Charlotte and George, on that particular public event, were clearly so comfortable and so happy. I thought it was just lovely to see what lovely children they look like they are."

Also in this episode, the Queen's former secretary Ailsa Anderson details the day the Countess of Wessex went into early labour without her husband or parents by her side, and royal photographer Chris Jackson reveals his "tricks" for photographing the royal children.

