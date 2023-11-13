Princess of Wales stars in HELLO!'s Kind List 2023

Over the past decade, the Princess of Wales has made it her mission to focus on the Early Years, that is, the under-five age group. Kate has a track record of wanting to help and support children, with a spokesperson for Kensington Palace once saying that the Early Years will continue to be a "golden thread throughout her working life".

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis admitted that her passion for young children does not stem from being a parent herself.

"While of course I care hugely about their start in life, this ultimately sells the issue short," Kate said as she launched the #5BigInsights findings in 2020, a major research study exploring what UK society thinks of the under-fives.

Princess Kate explains why she's so passionate about helping children:

Kate went on to say that the challenges adults face in later life, such as homelessness, addiction, and poor mental health, are often grounded in a difficult childhood. The Princess has shone the light on the Early Years to prove that by giving the youngest members of society a healthy and happy start to life, we can prevent future issues in adulthood.

Her commitment to children led to the creation of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021, which focuses on research and making change in the Early Years sector. In January, via the Centre, she launched Shaping Us, an awareness campaign dedicated to the importance of these first years.

"The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives," Kate said. "These are the most preventative years. By focusing our collective time, energy and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around the youngest members of our society and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the health and happiness of generations to come."

© Getty The Princess said her passion for the Early Years does not stem from being a parent herself

But long before this, Kate was a patron of various children's charities, and the words of praise from her patronages are testament to the Princess' kind nature. One thing everyone we spoke to could agree on was how her kindness and passion for children shine through during official engagements and behind closed doors.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, said: "The Princess of Wales has a natural affinity with children and young people and never fails to include them in conversations. Over the years I have been covering her engagements, I've noticed that she makes a point of crouching down to their level, if they're small, so she can really engage with them and listen to what they tell her. Kate has a way of making the people she interacts with feel comfortable and heard, which I think really shows her kind nature."

© Getty Kate always knows how to talk to children at their own level

Prince William's wife is also always happy to get stuck in at public engagements. In June 2022, she paid a visit to Little Village's hub in Brent to hear how the baby bank helps local families in need.

"Having met the Princess of Wales, it was clear for everyone to see how her genuine care for young children came through," Sophie Livingstone, CEO of Little Village, told HELLO! "The Princess was really keen to listen to some of the families we support, speak to the volunteers who donate hours of their time to Little Village each week, as well as roll up her sleeves and help us to bundle clothes and equipment ready to pass on to a new home."

© Getty The royal visits Little Village in Brent in 2022

One of her oldest patronages is Place2Be, a children's mental health charity that provides counselling and emotional support to children and teachers. In 2017, Kate memorably gave out the 'Kindness Cup' to pupil Nadia Dhicis at a school assembly marking Children's Mental Health Week.

Catherine Roche, CEO of Place2Be, told HELLO!: "Over the last decade of patronage, Her Royal Highness has always shown the greatest compassion and kindness when meeting and talking with the children, families and teachers who have been supported by Place2Be – bringing genuine warmth, connection, and humility to every interaction.

"As well as being felt at the time, our children, parents and staff across our schools tell us that these authentic moments of recognition and kindness have left a lasting impact."

© Getty The Princess giving a speech at the Place2Be Wellbeing in Schools Awards in 2016

It's a sentiment echoed by Emma Ridgway, director of the Foundling Museum, another of Kate's patronages. "It is an ongoing delight to work with the Princess as her kindness and generosity of spirit shines through all her conversations with the care-experienced people, carers and artists at the museum," Emma told HELLO! "The Princess' dedication to championing the vital importance of kindness in the Early Years of each human life is outstanding."

Imran Hussain, Director of Policy and Campaigns for Action for Children, another of Kate's patronages, is one of eight experts who worked closely with the Princess as she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

© Getty The Princess meeting early years experts at Windsor Castle in January

He offered strategic advice to her steering group, telling HELLO!: "We are working closely with the Princess to help shape her vital work highlighting the importance of the first five years of a child's life. Her work in this area is longstanding and she is using her passion, knowledge and unique reach to help improve public understanding of the importance of these years to a child's development and the need to support parents.

"Over the years the Princess has visited several of our services, sharing many special moments with the children and staff she meets."

Professor Peter Fonagy OBE, Chief Executive of Anna Freud, has also worked closely with the Princess and couldn't speak more highly of her as a patron. "Through working closely with Her Royal Highness, I know how committed she is to helping the youngest members of our society to achieve a fair and equal start in life," he told HELLO! "The passion and knowledge she brings to our discussions on developing new ways to build the mental wellbeing of future generations at home, in school and in the children's mental health workforce is truly inspiring."

See the full Kind List here.