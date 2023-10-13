Prince William and Princess Kate's latest lovers' tiff is so relatable

They're just like us! The Prince and Princess of Wales had a bit of a lovers' tiff as they were interviewed live on BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday.

Sharing a very relatable dilemma that many couples face, William and Kate found themselves arguing over who was doing the cooking that night, and what would be on the menu, as they chatted on Going Home with Vick and Jordan on Radio 1 and charity The Mix.

When asked about their evening routine, Kate turned to her husband and asked: "Are you cooking?"

"No, I think it will probably be a curry won't it tonight?" William said. "So you're looking to me?" Kate replied, to which William quipped: "It depends what time we get back."

"Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that," Kate conceded.

Radio 1 hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope then asked how the royals liked their curry. "I can't do too much spice, I start sweating. It's not attractive," the future King admitted, joking that his wife "has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It's not a nice sight!"

"Whereas I like the spice, so I have to cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end," Kate revealed.

The royals were taking part in a mental health forum to mark World Mental Health Day, but their conversation had another light moment where they discussed their favourite emojis.

William cheekily asked: "Is this a clean thing or is this a family one? I've been told not to say the aubergine so I've got to pick something else. It would have been the aubergine but I'm saying now – because I've got to be all grown up – it's the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth's out. What's that one? The slightly crazy one."

Showing off her humorous side, Kate admitted: "Mine's probably going to be the heart then the crying emoji. The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong."

A shocked Vick couldn't help but comment on William's choice, joking: "He's got a dirty mind."

Earlier in the day, the Prince and Princess carried out separate engagements in Milton Keynes and Nottingham respectively. Kate visited two universities in the city where she admitted to a group of Freshers that she would "love to be a student again" after hearing about the mental health services available to them nowadays.

She reminisced about her time at St Andrews – where she met her future husband – saying: "I remember university for me was one of those great opportunities to try out new hobbies, and that has carried through now.

"I loved trying out new things, and challenging myself, whether (in) sports, music, or art. "It's one of the things with my kids too, just trying out new things, and university for me was when I learned to try out because there is so much on offer.

"I love being outside and being a part of all the different sports clubs, so doing things like hockey and tennis at university, but I also tried out the photography club at university, which was great and I met totally new friends, and that's something I continue to love and enjoy now. It's a good chance to try new things."

William, meanwhile, met young people from the emergency services during a visit to the Blue Light Hub in Milton Keynes. The father-of-three, who worked for East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017, said that retiring from his job as a pilot was a "cliff fall" which left him feeling "quite lonely" as the traumatic aspects of the job caught up with him.

"Life catches up with you" after you have left, William said. "That can feel quite lonely and isolating.

"At the time I didn't notice it happen. Afterwards, you realise it's not normal. I do worry about people retiring. We have to be better at managing long-term health."

