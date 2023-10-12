Princess Kate looks effortless in skinny jeans and fitted top for sporty appearance

The Princess of Wales is just as at home in casual skinny jeans as she is in elegant dresses and power suits – just take her latest outing in Marlow, Buckinghamshire for proof.

Princess Kate joined her husband Prince William at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to look at the interaction between mental health and sport as part of World Mental Health Day, which fell on 10 October.

WATCH: Princess Kate sports hand injury as she arrives for Marlow mental health visit with Prince William

Dressing for the sporty outing, the royal turned to her trusty wardrobe staple of blue skinny jeans that were cropped just above her ankle, alongside a fitted white scoop neck top that matched her trainers. Since she is often pictured in chic stilettos, her comfortable footwear is a clear indication she plans to take part in some activities during her engagement!

For the elegant final touches, Kate layered a royal blue blazer over the top, complete with luxe gold buttons and styled her brunette hair in bouncy waves with her face-framing bangs coiffed away from her eyes.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock The Princess donned skinny jeans for her outing at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre

Giving us a lesson in effortless couple's dressing, William coordinated with his wife in jeans and a blue jumper, with the collar of his shirt poking through the open neckline.

During their visit, the Waleses will attend a mental fitness workshop run by SportsAid in conjunction with SportsAid's charity partner BelievePerform which aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing.

© Getty The royals coordinated in blue outfits

The Princess will also join sessions with young athletes and parents to observe how their mental fitness is being boosted by SportsAid alongside ambassadors, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and netball player Ama Agbeze.

© Chris Jackson Kate has been sporting a bandage on her hand after injuring herself on the trampoline

And then comes the sports involvement for the royals! William and Kate will join young athletes and take part in a netball challenge and a game of goalball – a visually impaired Paralympic sport whereby all participants are required to wear opaque eyeshades at all times to ensure fair competition.

Both could prove challenging for the royal since she has once again been sporting a bandage on her fingers. She was first pictured with the bandage while visiting men's prison HMP High Down in Surrey in September, when she admitted she hurt herself on the trampoline at home. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said it was a "small injury, nothing serious".

© Getty Kate often wore low-slung jeans before joining the royal family

Kate's love of jeans dates back long before she joined the royal family. She stepped out in the denim staple on several occasions, including back in 2005 when she was spotted at St. Andrews prior to her graduation ceremony in low-slung jeans held up with a large, woven black belt and a white cami top with a frilled trim.

© Getty Princess Kate rocked skinny jeans and a corduroy jacket to attend The Festival Of British Eventing in 2005

In the same year, she showed off her country style while attending the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud. Donning a classic noughties outfit, Kate wore blue skinny jeans, a brown corduroy jacket, knee-high boots, and a matching wide-brimmed hat, accessorising to perfection with a suede bag and a black belt.

