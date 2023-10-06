Princess Kate gets overwhelming praise from royal fans for her 'can do' attitude

Is there anything she can't do? That's the question royal fans were discussing on social media this week after the Princess of Wales tried her hand at wheelchair rugby while on an official visit to Hull.

Kate, who is patron of the Rugby Football League, took part in a Rugby League Inclusivity Day hosted by the Rugby Football League, Hull FC, and the University Hull.

The mother-of-three joined a training session with members of the World-Cup winning England Wheelchair Rugby League squad and managed to punt the rugby ball over the bar – a tricky feat for a novice – according to Tom Coyd, coach of England's wheelchair rugby team.

Princess Kate scores a conversion playing wheelchair rugby

Kate left royal fans in amazement after a video of her at the engagement was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account.

Social media users praised Prince William's wife for her can-do attitude, her down-to-earth personality, and her natural athleticism.

"Is there anything she can't do? I love her energy, the passion with what she does everything and how beautiful she always looks. She is a woman that can do pretty much everything, a whole package and that's a reason why I love and admire her so much," one fan wrote.

Another noted: "I just love how athletic Catherine is. She always looks so happy and so comfortable on any sport outing. I'm happy this cause is being highlighted. Great job by everyone!!!!"

"Princess Kate has cut out her own path for herself, a unique path and this will become her legacy when she becomes queen one day," a third wrote. "This legacy will include her athleticism, a positive attitude to life, a smile always on her face, duty, commitment, being hard-working, and just getting down-to-business."

One fan praised Kate for being "so genuine, committed and fantastic in all the work she does," while another commented on her sporty style. "THIS is what you wear and how you go to a sport event and support these amazing people. YOU GO QUEEN," they wrote.

© Getty Kate takes a shot

After the training session, Mr Coyd said: "I think she's been having secret practice sessions before coming here, because she's a natural. She even finished a passing move with a try in the corner – she blew me away to be honest."

He added: "It's an amazing spectator sport, it covers all bases really, you've got the inclusivity, it's the only sport in the world where at the top level you can have disabled and non-disabled players playing together.

"And Kate herself said the collisions that came through the TV, when they were watching it, was what hooked the kids in."

© Getty She shoots, she scores

The Princess has been a huge rugby fan since her childhood, with her sister Pippa Middleton revealing the family's love of the sport in a piece for Vanity Fair in 2014.

"Rugby was a big thing for our family, and the focal point was international matches, which were often played on Saturday afternoons and were as much social as sporting occasions," Pippa wrote.

© Getty The Princess received shirts for her children

Before leaving Hull, Kate was given personalised England Wheelchair Rugby League shirts for her children Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

