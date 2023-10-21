Meghan Markle hints at big UK plans in unearthed comments

Before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shared she didn't really know who the royal was, however the former Suits star did have a love for the UK before meeting her future husband.

In an unearthed post from Meghan's lifestyle blog The Tig, the Duchess of Sussex shared the recipe for her favourite cocktail, the Tig Cup, in 2014 and hinted at her penchant for Great Britain while chatting about her beverage of choice.

"While I generally opt to wet my whistle with a glass of rosé or crisp Sauvignon Blanc, sometimes the day calls for a cocktail. Cue The TIG Cup," Meghan began, before adding: "Having a love of all things Brit, I wanted to do a twist on their signature Pimm’s Cup. This is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, and a nod to the fresh-picked flavors of the season. Cheers!"

Meghan generally prefers wine - but makes an exception for her UK-inspired cocktail

An Instagram account dedicated to Meghan's outfits, shared the post, with fans rushing to comment on how Meghan and Harry were clearly meant to be. One wrote: "How meant to be were/are they.... I am dying here, the signs were always there!!!" while another added: "It was the first thing I noticed, 'all things Brit'."

Indeed, before moving to the UK to be with Prince Harry, Meghan already had a love for London, sharing that she spent so much time at Soho House in the capital, that they allowed her to leave her things there between visits – a detail revealed by Prince Harry in Spare, when he wrote of their first date at the member's club.

Speaking of their first date, Harry wrote: "She suggested [we meet at] Soho House at 76 Dean Street. It was her headquarters whenever she came to London."

Sharing just how much the Duchess of Sussex loved the secret bolthole, Harry continued: "Sometimes she just left her luggage at Soho House for weeks. They stored it without question. The people there were like family."

© Pool/Samir Hussein Prince Harry and Meghan met in London

While Meghan loved London, she was unaware of who Prince Harry was before they were set up by mutual friends. However a throwback clip in her and Harry's Netflix docuseries showed a 2015 HELLO! interview, conducted less than a year before they met, in which the then-actress is asked to pick between Prince Harry and William.

"I don't know!" Meghan laughs, before choosing Harry, adding "Harry. Sure." The Duke of Sussex chuckles at the footage, before Meghan says: "Honey I'm sorry, I of course choose you."

Harry sarcastically responds: "Oh okay, great," before adding: "It just shows how little you knew."

