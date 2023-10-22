Prince Harry is all smiles during surprise appearance in Texas

Prince Harry took a trip out of Los Angeles on Sunday when he attended the Grand Prix in Austin, Texas – and appeared to be in great spirits for the race.

The father-of-two was photographed speaking to Mercedes team members and Mercedes Grand Prix Executive Director Toto Wolff in the garage before the race. He wasn't accompanied by family, however, his his plus one was the co-founder of BetterUp, Alexi Robichaux.

Dressed casually in a black polo shirt, the Duke was all smiles as he chatted behind the scenes at Circuit of The Americas.

WATCH: Harry And Meghan - The Next Chapter

Along with his wife, Meghan Markle, Harry recently returned to the United States from a lavish trip to the Caribbean. The couple were photographed flying into Atlanta after their sojourn to the island of Canouan in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

© Getty Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex laughs with Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff

Their return was captured in photographs shared by MailOnline, showing them descending from a private jet and being greeted by staff and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents.

Meghan, radiant from her holiday, was the epitome of chic, dressed in a Bodycon black maxi dress with a blue scarf to fend off the autumn Atlanta chill.

© Getty The Prince spoke to the Mercedes team

The Duchess accessorized her look with dark sunglasses, a messy bun, brown sandals, and a 'Cream of the Islands' tote bag and Celine sunglasses.

Harry, sporting a white polo shirt paired with olive pants, rounded off his relaxed look with a black cap. Interestingly, their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were absent from the trip.

© Getty The Duke of Sussex looks on smiling

Royal watchers speculated about whether the couple's Atlanta visit, a city where their close friend Tyler Perry owns a significant studio lot, was for business or leisure.

The couple had previously made appearances in Germany for the Invictus Games and in New York for the Archewell Foundation's inaugural in-person event marking World Mental Health Day.

© Getty Harry also posed with Geri Halliwell Horner's husband, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner

Yet, despite their packed schedules, they found time to wander the paved walkways of Canouan, hand-in-hand. A snapshot from their Caribbean outing showed them outside the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina's Faye – a luxury grocery store known for its imported French delicacies.

© Getty Prince Harry enjoyed his day in the sun

Meghan was elegance personified during the trip in an ivory maxi dress and a Panama hat. In contrast, Harry kept it cool in navy shorts and a white tee. Canouan, a three-mile-wide island, has an allure for the elite, often dubbed a sanctuary for billionaires.

The island offers opulent resorts like the Canouan Estate Resort and Villas, the Mandarin Oriental, and the Soho Beach House Canouan. Meghan has ties with the Soho House, courtesy of her friendship with Markus Anderson, the Chief Membership Officer of the luxury club. The duo's first date was reportedly at Soho House in London.

© Getty Harry and Meghan recently revisited New York

Celebrities like George Clooney, Robert Downey Jr., and Leonardo DiCaprio have all been captivated by Canouan's charms. Another nearby attraction is Mustique, part of the St. Vincent and Grenadines.

The secluded island is a favorite retreat for celebrities, including Mick Jagger, Bryan Adams, and Tommy Hilfiger. Soon after their Caribbean vacation, Harry and Meghan revisited New York. This trip was much calmer than their previous visit, which was marred by controversy due to an alleged car chase.