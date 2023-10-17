Meghan Markle looks radiant in black maxi dress as she disembarks private jet after lavish getaway with Prince Harry in the Grenadines

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were glimpsed in Atlanta, shortly after a romantic Caribbean sojourn on the island of Canouan in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Their return was captured in photographs that showed them alighting from a private jet and being greeted by staff and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents.

Meghan, radiant from her holiday, was the epitome of chic, dressed in a Bodycon black maxi dress with a blue scarf to fend off the Atlanta chill.

The Duchess accessorized her look with dark sunglasses, a messy bun, brown sandals, and a 'Cream of the Islands' tote bag and Celine sunglasses. Harry, sporting a white polo shirt paired with olive pants, rounded off his relaxed look with a black cap.

Interestingly, their two children, Archie and Lilibet, were absent from the trip. Speculations are rife about whether the couple's Atlanta visit, a city where their close friend Tyler Perry owns a significant studio lot, is for business or leisure.

The couple had recently made appearances in Germany for the Invictus Games and in New York for the Archewell Foundation's inaugural in-person event marking World Mental Health Day. Yet, despite their packed schedules, they found time to wander the paved walkways of Canouan, hand-in-hand.

A snapshot from their Caribbean outing showed them outside the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina's Faye – a luxury grocery store known for its imported French delicacies.

Meghan was elegance personified in an ivory maxi-dress and a Panama hat. In contrast, Harry kept it cool in navy shorts and a white tee.

Canouan, a three-mile-wide island, has an allure for the elite, often dubbed a sanctuary for billionaires.

The island offers opulent resorts like the Canouan Estate Resort and Villas, the Mandarin Oriental, and the Soho Beach House Canouan.

Meghan has ties with the Soho House, courtesy of her friendship with Markus Anderson, the Chief Membership Officer of the luxury club. The duo's first date was reportedly at Soho House in London.

Celebrities like George Clooney, Robert Downey Jr., and Leonardo DiCaprio have all been captivated by Canouan's charms. Another nearby attraction is Mustique, part of the St. Vincent and Grenadines. This secluded island is a favorite retreat for celebrities, including Mick Jagger, Bryan Adams, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Post their Caribbean vacation, Harry and Meghan revisited New York. This trip was much calmer than their previous visit, which was marred by controversy due to an alleged car chase.

This time, their focus was on the summit for World Mental Health Day. However, they did face some criticism for opting for a seven-car convoy for a short distance to the event.

During a panel discussion, Meghan shared her concerns about children's exposure to social media, stating: "Social media is not going away. I think by design, there was an entry point that was supposed to be positive... and something has devolved."

