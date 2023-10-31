Prince Albert's family reunion during personal trip to the US - see photos

Prince Albert enjoyed a family reunion in the US last week ahead of attending the Rugby World Cup final in Paris with his wife, Princess Charlene.

The Monaco head of state, 65, paid a three-day visit to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the Kelly family and his late mother Princess Grace's hometown.

He was reunited with his cousins at the Kelly family home, including Mr J.B. Kelly JR (President of the American branch of the FPA2) and Mrs Suzan Kelly Von Medicus.

Albert posed for a group picture with extended members of his family, in what appeared to be a reception room, complete with an exposed brick wall interior and a large glass coffee table.

American actress Grace Kelly grew up in the Kelly family home in the East Falls area of Philadelphia.

The six-bedroom home was built by her father John B. Kelly, Sr, who was a triple Olympic champion rower.

Prince Albert bought his mother's former childhood home in 2016 for $755,000, and has restored the property to its grandeur.

The house has been kept for family use and is not open to the public.

Grace married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956 and the pair shared three children – Princess Caroline, Prince Albert and Princess Stephanie.

The Academy Award-winning actress tragically died at the age of 52 in 1982. Grace had been driving with her daughter, Princess Stéphanie, as they returned to Monaco from their country home, when the princess suffered a stroke and lost control of the car, veering off the mountainside.

The crash left the princess with brain injuries as well as a fractured femur and injured thorax, and her life support was turned off on the following day.

Stéphanie suffered a hairline fracture and a concussion but survived the accident.

Albert became Monaco's sovereign in April 2005, following the death of his father Prince Rainier III.

He has been married to former Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock since 2011, and the couple share eight-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Jacques is heir to the Monegasque throne, but Albert is also father to Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Alexandre Grimaldi, from two previous relationships, before his marriage to Charlene in 2011.

Neither Jazmin nor Alexandre are in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne as their parents never married.

Alexandre, 20, appeared on Tatler's December cover issue and spoke about his relationship with his father Albert: "With my dad it’s good, we’re starting to see each other a lot more. During the holiday season, we are spending a lot of time together. It’s a very good relationship."

