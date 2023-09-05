The Duchess of Sussex was there to watch Beyonce's birthday show

It's no secret that Meghan Markle is a certified member of the Beyhive and the Duchess of Sussex was lucky enough to attend a second Beyoncé concert in Inglewood, California on Monday evening.

Meghan, who attended the first LA stop on Friday night alongside her husband, Prince Harry, went along to the SoFi stadium to watch Queen Bey perform and she took a very special guest along with her.

Rather than bringing the Duke along, Meghan instead attended the huge gig on Monday accompanied by filmmaker and good friend, Tyler Perry. Tyler's bond with Meghan and Harry is well documented.

He happens to be the godfather of the couple's daughter, Princess Lilibet, and he also generously offered his home to the Duke and Duchess temporarily after their move to the States in 2020.

In a video shared on social media, Meghan can be seen alongside the Hollywood A-Lister – who also happens to be a close family friend of Beyoncé's and was seen taking a selfie with the multiple Grammy Award-winning singer's mother, Tina Lawson – in the VIP section of the stadium.

Meghan looked stunning in a black halterneck and a silver skirt – in keeping with the dress code for the show which was silver and sparkle, as requested by Beyoncé herself to celebrate 'Virgo season'.

Tyler wasn't the only famous face who joined the Duchess in the crowd. Monday's performance of Beyoncé's show-stopping Renaissance show brought in a swathe of A-Listers who were keen to see the superstar perform her birthday show.

© Getty The Duchess looked ultra-glam

Other big names who were spotted include, Zendaya and Tom Holland, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North, Kris Jenner, Kendrick Lamar – who joined Bey on stage at one point – Adele, Chris Rock and Lizzo.

In another photo from Monday's performance, Meghan posed up a storm with Beyoncé's best friend and fellow Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland and Scandal actress Kerry Washington.

© getty Meghan Markle and Beyonce have met a number of times before

Later in the show, Meghan and the huge crowd watched as Diana Ross got up on stage to wish Beyoncé a happy birthday. In the heartwarming surprise moment, Beyoncé looked stunned as the former Supremes legend encouraged the whole stadium to sing along.

It seems Meghan couldn't get enough of Beyoncé's Renaissance concert as Monday marked her second after going along with her husband Prince Harry, mother Doria Ragland and close friend Abigail Spencer on Friday.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"

For Friday's show, Meghan once again rocked a silver, sequined skirt as she partied the night away with her loved ones. Many videos have surfaced on social media showing the Duchess throwing shapes to hits like Break My Soul, Diva and Crazy in Love.

Another adorable video, that went viral on TikTok, even showed Harry and Meghan enjoying a romantic moment as Beyoncé belted out her ballad, 1+1. The video demonstrates Harry and Meghan holding hands and going in for a hug while singing along to the romantic song.