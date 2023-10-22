Princess Charlene goes off duty in waist-cinching skinny jeans and dramatic cape - wow

Princess Charlene of Monaco was all smiles on Saturday as she witnessed South Africa clinch victory against England at the Rugby World Cup in Paris.

The South African royal attended the match with her husband Prince Albert, proudly celebrating with her arms in the air when Springboks confirmed their place in the World Cup Final thanks to a last-gasp penalty.

The former Olympian looked fabulous at the sporting event, layering an off-duty ensemble with her favourite 'Cassani 2' cape from royally-loved brand, Akris.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa (Springboks) at Stade de France

Designed by Albert Kriemler for the Fall 2014 collection, the Cassini Series (2008-2009) is based on images generated by Cassini, a NASA orbiter launched in 1997 on a mission to Saturn. Princess Charlene first wore this cape to the Fete Nationale celebrations in 2014, and later to the St. Devote Rugby Tournament in 2015, just weeks after giving birth.

© Getty Princess Charlene wore a two-tone cape from Akris

Keeping it casual, the Monegasque royal slipped into waist-cinching black skinny jeans, elevating her look with towering heeled boots, a black clutch bag and statement hoop earrings.

Her signature pixie cut appeared to have undergone an autumnal transformation, with her icy blonde hair sporting a fresh head of warm lowlights. The royal swept her locks into a side parting, adding a touch of 1920's glamour as her fringe coiled round her face in a glamorous wave.

© Getty Princess Charlene proudly cheered on South Africa

The Princess' outing comes shortly after she opened up in a rare interview about her private life with South African outlet News24.

WATCH: Princess Charlene’s life and style as she turns 45

Princess Charlene surprised royal fans when she mysteriously deactivated her Instagram account earlier this year, and deleted hundreds of photographs of her twins, Princes Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both eight.

The 45-year-old shares her children with her husband, who she married in 2011. In the candid interview, the former professional swimmer said her move away from social media was to keep the twins away from the "pressure" of public life.

© Eric Mathon / Prince Palace Princess Charlene deleted her Instagram account to take her children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques out of the spotlight

She also commented that she's "grateful" the pair will always have each other.

As for speculation about her marriage which emerged after her IG account was deleted, the Monegasque royal stated: "I find the rumours [about my marriage] tiring and exhausting."

