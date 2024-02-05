Queen Mary's boldest and brightest looks as she celebrates her birthday

Queen Mary marked her first birthday as Queen of Denmark on Monday 5 February.

And in honour of her special day, we're sharing some of her boldest, brightest looks.

The 52-year-old is known for her impeccable and conscientious style, often rewearing pieces that date back to more than a decade ago from her wardrobe.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: All about Queen Mary of Denmark

Mary also turns to Birgit Hallstein for alterations and tweaks, cementing her status as a sustainable royal.

As well as Australian and British fashion labels, the mother-of-four has championed Danish designers, including Jesper Høvring.

Take a look back at some of her most memorable looks as she celebrates her birthday.

Ravishing in red © Getty Weeks before her royal wedding in 2004, Mary made her mark in this stand out red satin gown with a fitted bodice and bustle detailing made by her wedding dress designer, Uffe Frank. And more impressively, she was loaned a tiara before her marriage to Crown Prince Frederik - the Danish Ruby Parure - which dates back to the 1800s.

Golden girl © Action Press/Shutterstock In her early royal days, Mary favoured a one-shouldered gown and she looked stunning in this golden-hued ruffled dress for the Danish Red Cross gala dinner in 2014. She teamed it with a corset-style belt, statement earrings and a black feathered clutch bag.

Pretty in pink © Getty This striking pink David Anderson number has been worn by Mary on several occasions since its debut in 2011 - bringing it back most recently in 2022. The then Crown Princess wore it for Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's wedding dinner, teaming it with her diamond and pearl wedding tiara.

Gorgeous in green © Getty Mary's off-duty style is just as chic, as proven in this flowing Ilse Jacobsen pleated dress for a photo call during the Danish royals' family holiday in 2014.

Beautiful in bright orange © Getty Mary loves a midi dress and she was a vision in this burnt orange number by Marc Jacobs for an official visit to Seoul, South Korea in 2019. Once again she shopped her wardrobe, having first debuted the bright frock in 2012.

Purple reign © Getty Mary first wore this plunging Prada dress for state visit to Thailand 2008 and she brought back it last year during her travels in Italy.

Teal in Texas © Getty Mary turned to Jesper Høvring to create this stunning teal dress for a reception during an official visit to Texas in 2019. The queen usually opts for a signature blowdry, but we love this wavy hairstyle.

A tangerine dream © Getty This was the first dress Mary wore by Jesper Høvring in 2010 and in her true style, this striking gown has seen a few outings - including at a New Year's banquet in 2013.

Pretty pastels © Getty Mary looked super chic in a white puff-sleeve blouse and candy coloured trousers by 3.1 Phillip Lim for the Human Rights Conference in 2021.

Life's a peach © Getty Mary made a statement in a peach pantsuit by Australian designer Scanlan Theodore for her visit to The Netherlands in 2022.