King Frederik and Queen Mary make glamorous appearance as they mark royal first

King Frederik and Queen Mary passed a new milestone as they hosted their first gala dinner at their royal residence on Monday evening.

The couple were joined by Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, 83, who abdicated in favour of her son in January.

The Danish royals were joined by representatives from the Armed Forces, the Air Force and the Emergency Management board at Frederik and Mary's home, Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

Queen Mary, 52, looked elegant in a black floor-length gown with a military-style jacket, to which she pinned her royal honours and medals.

She accessorised with diamond drop earrings and two fine gold necklaces, styling her brunette locks in a low bun with loose tendrils framing her face.

King Frederik, 55, wore military uniform with his medals on display. Since 1986, the monarch has undertaken training in all three services, but most notably completing frogman training with the Royal Danish Navy Frogman Corps in 1995.

Mary and Frederik's joint appearance comes after HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! reported that the king carried out a private visit to Spain in February.

There were no further details about the nature of Frederik's trip, but HOLA! states that the King makes trips to Spain regularly under the radar.

The Danish royals also spent time with their four children during their winter break last month. Frederik and Mary, who will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in May, are parents to Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella.

Frederik was proclaimed king during a ceremony in Copenhagen on 14 January. It came just two weeks after Queen Margrethe announced her abdication during a shock New Year's address.

Queen Margrethe gave up the Danish throne exactly 52 years on from the date her reign first began in 1972, alluding that one of the reasons for her decision to abdicate was down to health issues.

"In February [2023] I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation," she said in her address.

A spokesperson from the palace later confirmed to Danish newspaper Berlingske that the queen had only informed both her sons, Frederik and Prince Joachim, about her decision on 28 December – three days before she delivered her televised address.

