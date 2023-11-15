Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship with Tyler Perry as star gives revealing new insight

Tyler Perry famously let the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stay at his Los Angeles home during the summer of 2020, during a difficult period in the couple's lives.

The Hollywood actor was all the more happy, and has remained good friends with the family.

During an appearance on Kelly Ripa's podcast, Sirius XM's Let's Talk Off Camera, this week, Tyler got candid about his relationship with the couple.

He told Kelly: "Where everything is larger than life, even to this day, it's still larger than life for them where everywhere she [Meghan] goes or whatever she does or she puts on something, it sells out. There are paparazzi in the corners. I just want it to be a safe place, not only for her, but you know, there are many people who don't have a name or who are not a part of a royal family who just need somebody to be there for them, so I sent her a note.

"Everybody thought Oprah introduced us, but Oprah didn't even know that I reached out to them and I sent them a note through our, we had the same publicist years ago, and just said, 'If you ever need anything, I'm here,' and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist you talk to and we just had a great conversation.

"So it is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that's not gonna be biased or from somebody who wants something from them and they hid out at my house for a long time. It was so great.

"Every day that they were there, I looked to see if anything's happening online. Nothing. They don't even know, so weeks and weeks they were there. They were so happy. It was such a beautiful moment."

This isn't the first time that the actor has spoken out about his friendship with Harry and Meghan. On Meghan's birthday in August 2022, Tyler paid a heartfelt tribute to her on social media, sharing a lovely photo of the mother-of-two whilst on a visit to South Africa in 2019, where the Duchess can be seen in the snap crouching down whilst kissing the hand of a little girl.

Tyler's message read: "I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."

Opening up about their stay at Tyler's in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan explained that the star had also offered his "security" while they were staying there after their UK taxpayer-funded protection was removed in line with their decision to step down as senior royals.

