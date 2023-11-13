Glamorous Doria Ragland channels daughter Meghan Markle in must-see power suit

Doria Ragland appears to have taken a leaf out of her daughter Meghan Markle's style bible!

Channelling the Duchess of Sussex, the 67-year-old opted to wear a sleek power suit last week as she stepped out to attend The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

For the special occasion, Doria wore a tailored, collarless black blazer which she teamed with a simple V-neck black top. The mother-of-one teamed her monochromatic outfit with a pair of beautiful pearl drop earrings and a glittering brooch.

She wore her raven locks in a chic updo and opted to accentuate her ageless features with a sweep of pearlescent pink lipstick. Stunning!

Meghan's mother appeared in a sweet selfie alongside American actress Victoria Rowell and Deanie Brewer. The trio looked positively radiant in the snapshot as they paused to take a quick selfie.

Captioning the image, Barb Wire star Victoria wrote: "@sofistadium w/cousin, Deanie Brewer & Doria Ragland celebrating the exquisite art installation & historic pieces in @thekinseycollection."

Awestruck fans and friends flooded the comments section with endless praise. Stunned by Doria's appearance, one follower penned: "Mama Doria looking so beautiful," while another chimed in: "I thought that was her mom, beautiful ladies."

A third remarked: "Beautiful ladies!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Stunning!!"

Former Suits actress Meghan appears to have inspired her mother's winter wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex loves a touch of 'quiet luxury' and has previously spoken about her penchant for power pieces.

During a chat with InStyle magazine, she said: "Have a power piece in your wardrobe… If it's the one dress that makes you feel so badass, or the one crisp button-down…

"Whatever it is so that when you wake up on those days where you're not really feeling [like] going into work, you put that piece on and it's almost like your own anthem. It can really shift the energy of your whole day."

Musing on the importance of a tailored fit, Meghan also told Yahoo Style: "I think the most important thing you can do is tailoring. No matter what you have in your closet, you think it’s not going to make a big impact but if it fits you to a T, you look a million times better and I learned that working on Suits."

Away from the limelight, Doria plays a huge part in Meghan and Harry's life, regularly stepping in to help look after their children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two. The doting grandmother, who lives in View Park-Windsor Hills, reportedly spent an eye-watering $5.5k in grandparenting classes ahead of the arrival of her grandchildren.

While Meghan doesn't tend to feature her loved one on her social media channels, back in 2014, the former actress penned a touching tribute to her mother to mark Mother's Day.

Writing on her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, Meghan gushed: "Dreadlocks. Nose ring. Yoga instructor. Social worker. Free spirit. Lover of potato chips & lemon tarts. And if the DJ cues Al Green's soul classic 'Call Me,' just forget it.

"She will swivel her hips into the sweetest little dance you've ever seen, swaying her head and snapping her fingers to the beat like she's been dancing since the womb.

"And you will smile. You won't be able to help it. You will look at her and you will feel joy. I'm talking about my mom."