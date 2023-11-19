Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are 'extraordinary' with their children, says family member

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are the proud parents to their two-year-old daughter Sienna and Edoardo's older child, Wolfie. And judging by what Edoardo's stepfather David Williams-Ellis has to say, the couple couldn't be doing a more phenomenal job.

"I'm hugely fond of my stepson," David exclusively told HELLO! as the family prepared to celebrate Edoardo's milestone 40th birthday on Sunday. "He's a great supporter and a great character.

"As a father, it's family first for Edoardo and he's an amazing father to both his children. I've seen it first-hand from a really good angle."

© Getty "He's an amazing father to both his children," David said of his stepson Edoardo

Talented sculptor David, who is married to Edoardo's mother Nikki Williams-Ellis and has known the real estate mogul well for the past ten years, added: "He's brilliant with his children and he adores them naturally like any father. He gives them a lot of time and a lot of patience, and I think with his busy life, it's probably quite difficult sometimes to do that.

"But he's been able to and as a couple, both Edoardo and Beatrice are extraordinary with their children – the time and the energy they give to them and the patience that they have."

© Getty David Williams-Ellis is a talented sculptor

Edoardo and Beatrice have known each other since they were teenagers, with their families being close friends. But it wasn't until late 2018 that the Princess went public with her new romance. She had previously been in a ten-year relationship with boyfriend Dave Clark until 2016.

She and Edoardo tied the knot in July 2020, after their original plans to marry at St James's Palace had to be called off due to COVID. In September the following year, they welcomed their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, although they tend to keep their little girl out of the public eye.

Beatrice is also the proud stepmother to Edoardo's seven-year-old son Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, who they affectionately call Wolfie, who Edoardo shares with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie speaks on camera for first time:

To read the full interview with David and to hear more about the real Edoardo as he turns 40, sign up to become a member of our new HELLO! Royal Club on Substack – a place where we deliver the best in royal journalism without the adverts.

As a special offer for our launch, if you upgrade to a paid annual or monthly membership by the end of November, you will receive a discounted price which will last for the lifetime of your membership.

More information can be found here and to subscribe, click here.

LISTEN: Find out what Prince William's name will be when he becomes King: