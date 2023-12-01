Princess Kate shares advice for Princess Charlotte over hidden skill

The Princess of Wales has been giving advice to eight-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte over one of their shared hobbies.

Kate, 41, spoke with Chinese pianist Lang Lang at the Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday evening.

He performed alongside 13-year-old Lucy, a blind and autistic girl that he discovered playing on a public piano in a train station.

Lang Lang said: "Her Royal Highness was asking me about how long we were practising together, and how we discovered Lucy.

"We were talking about how we found her in Leeds Train Station, and how everything happened magically and how I'm so happy to play with her."

He added: "We talked about Charlotte. Her Royal Highness talked about Charlotte's piano playing, I'm sure she's good.

“Her Royal Highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte 'Hey, look, if you practise a lot you can be like him'.

"So I’m happy to be helpful a little bit. It's really funny, I was like, wow, I'm sure she will do well at the piano. I think she is practising."

© Getty Lang Lang and Lucy performed at the Royal Variety Performance

Kate has showcased her own musical talents in recent years.

In 2021, the Princess played piano alongside Tom Walker at her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Kate, who has grade three piano and grade five theory, also made a surprise appearance during the opening performance of Eurovision back in May.

During a public outing with her parents in Cardiff in 2022, Princess Charlotte tried her hand at conducting an orchestra.

© Getty Charlotte was in her element as she conducted her orchestra

Prince William and Kate were joined by Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel for the annual Royal Variety Performance.

Kate looked beautiful in a teal blue dress from London-based label Safiyaa, which featured a jewelled neckline and dramatic split sleeves.

© Getty William and Kate enjoyed a glamorous date night

She and William held hands as they arrived on the red carpet and they got a chance to speak with performers and representatives from the Royal Variety Charity, which supports those working in the entertainment industry in need of care and assistance.

Talk turned to fashion as the royal couple met 95-year-old supermodel, Daphne Selfe. See their exchange in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Kate talks fashion with Daphne Selfe

The event, hosted by The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh, included a headline performance by Cher and a celebration of Disney’s 100 years.

Other acts include Never Gonna Give You Up singer Rick Astley, comedian Rosie Jones, former Spice Girl Mel C and Swedish singer Zara Larsson.

