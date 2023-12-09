Princess Kate reveals incredibly moving Christmas wish for family and friends

The Princess of Wales had a busy evening on Friday as the royal hosted her third annual carol concert in Westminster Abbey, and ahead of the event, she revealed her moving Christmas wish.

Outside of the Abbey was a small postbox, and the mum-of-three revealed her hopes that young children would create Christmas cards to post, with the messages being sent out to children who were struggling, whether it be from losing a family member or were living in a conflict zone. Although it was designed for children, the royal also encouraged adults to submit their own messages.

Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were seen leading by example as all three of the young royals posted their own cards in the red box.

At the event, Christmas trees, provided by the King from Windsor Great Park and later donated to the local community, were decked with twinkling lights and paper and felt ornaments including holly leaves and miniature trees.

The carol service was held in honour of all those who work to support babies, young children and families in communities across the UK and a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings.

Invited guests included those working in early years – a key focus of Kate's work through The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The event will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, a special programme, airing on ITV1 and ITV X on Christmas Eve.

Among the highlights of the service were songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier playing last Christmas on John Lennon’s piano, which was owned by Wham! singer and solo-star George Michael and loaned by his estate.

Broadcaster Roman Kemp, the son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and former Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp, introduced Jacob Collier and spoke about the role George Michael played in his life.

Oscar winning star Jim Broadbent also read an extract from Letters From Father Christmas by Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien and actor Michael Ward was due to recount the moment shepherds were told by an angel about the birth of Christ and they visited Mary and Joseph, in a reading from Luke’s Gospel.

The concert was held just days after the Prince and Princess of Wales were seen shopping for their own Christmas tree with George and Charlotte at the Christmas Tree Shop in Berkshire.

Speaking to HELLO!, a source revealed the sweet family tradition behind William visiting the location. "It's no surprise that Prince William and his family picked their tree from Windsor Great Park," they explained. "The late Queen always sourced Windsor Castle's Christmas trees there, and King Charles did so last year, too. He is keeping with the family tradition."

