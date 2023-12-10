Crown Princess Victoria leads Swedish royals in glittering tiaras for Nobel Prize ceremony – best photos

The Nobel Prize ceremony took place on Sunday afternoon, followed by a lavish celebratory banquet.

The Prizes, which honour incredible achievements in the field of Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, and Peace, have been awarded every year since 1901.

The Swedish royal family showed their appreciation of the winners by wearing their most beautiful finery, including a gorgeous selection of tiaras, as you can see in the photos below…

Queen Silvia © Getty The wife of King Carl XVI Gustaf rocked some incredible jewellery, including the Nine-Prong Tiara and parts of the Pink Topaz Parure, which she wore with a stunning pale pink gown and a blue sash. The tiara has a long history, having been made, according to the royal court, sometime around 1860 for Princess Sophia of Nassau after she married Prince Oscar, who became King Oscar II.

Crown Princess Victoria © Getty The glamorous princess wore the Amethyst Parure, which perfectly coordinated with her purple gown and blue sash. The tiara contains amethysts set in gold which are surrounded by clusters of white diamonds set in silver. Previously a necklace, Queen Silvia found it too heavy to wear and so had it made into a tiara. In its previous form, it was worn by Queen Louise and since the 1980s, has been worn as a tiara by Queen Silvia, Princess Madeleine, Princess Sofia and Princess Désirée as well as Crown Princess Victoria.

Princess Sofia © Pascal Le Segretain The princess wore her wedding tiara, the Palmette Tiara, with a beautiful black dress. Her tiara was a gift from her in-laws when she married in 2015 and she is known for tweaking its look to match her outfit, adding diamond, pearl, or turquoise jewels for special occasions. On Sunday, she appeared to have added emeralds.

Countess Bettina Bernadotte af Wisborg © Pascal Le Segretain The countess wore an understated but beautiful diamond tiara with a triangle design, and was pictured alongside Thomas Perlmann at the banquet.

Princess Christina © Getty The princess donned the stunning Six Button Tiara for tonight’s Nobel Prize ceremony and banquet. This piece was made using diamond buttons that originally belonged to Queen Louisa Ulrika of Sweden.

The Swedish royals are known for their incredible selection of tiaras, which also includes the 19th century Baden Fringe Tiara, which Crown Princess Victoria has worn on several formal occasions and the Connaught Forget-Me-Not, which boasts five loops of flowers and leaves surrounding a detachable suspended diamond pendant.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden with her husband Crown Prince Daniel of Sweden at the ceremony

Queen Silvia tends to favour large tiaras including the Bragança, which is nearly five inches tall, a heritage piece, passed down many generations from Queen Josephine's sister Empress Amélie of Brazil.

© Getty The Norwegian royal family also attended the Nobel Peace Prize banquet, which was held in Oslo

Crown Princess Victoria was comparatively dressed down earlier in the week when she and her husband Prince Daniel made a three-day trip to the UK.

© Getty Queen Silvia of Sweden has a variety of tiaras to choose from

She very kindly took the time to make a very rare comment about the Prince and Princess of Wales during her stay in the country, meeting William and Kate, whom Victoria, 46, described as being "nice people who do a lot for their country."

Speaking to Jenny Alexandersson from Swedish paper Aftonbladet, Crown Princess Victoria revealed: "It's always fun. We share a lot and it feels very natural and easy to meet."

© Shutterstock The Waleses welcomed the Swedish royals earlier this week

The mother-of-two went on to say: "They are nice people who do a lot for their country. We exchange thoughts and ideas and share many interests."

Prince William and Princess Kate warmly welcomed the Swedish royals upon their arrival in the UK. They kicked off their first day with a special visit to The Three Blackbirds pub in Newmarket where the Swedish princess was spotted pulling pints!

