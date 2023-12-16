Zara Tindall channels Princess Kate at Christmas party with Mike Tindall

The Princess of Wales is in her power suit era, and now Zara Tindall is too! In new photos shared by actress Katherine Kelly, the blonde royal was spotted partying at a Christmas charity fundraiser – and her outfit totally stole the show.

© Instagram Zara Tindall was spotted wearing a navy two-piece suit at the party

Joined by her husband Mike Tindall at the star-studded bash, Zara, 42, nailed festive fashion in an ink-blue velvet suit. Creating a tonal look, she added a pale blue blouse and swept her locks into a low ponytail.

Meanwhile, Mike, 45, put on a dapper display in a burgundy velvet jacket, embroidered with Christmas motifs.

© Instagram Mike Tindall looked festive in a burgundy jacket embroidered with Christmas motifs

Hosted by the The Green Room Experience, the charity event was filled with famous faces. Joining Zara and Mike at their table were Emmerdale's Tony Pitts, not to mention The Hobbit star, James Nesbitt.

The night was particularly poignant for the royal couple, as it was in aid of Cure Parkinson's. A charity that Mike has been supporting for years, it holds a special place in his heart, as his father, Phillip, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003.

As of 2018, Mike has served as an ambassador for the organisation, so he also had the privilege of delivering a speech on-stage at the Christmas bash.

© Instagram Mike took to the stage to deliver a speech

It's been a busy week for the royal couple. While Mike continues to co-host The Good The Bad & The Rugby podcast with James Haskell and Alex Payne, Zara's made plenty of public appearances.

Among them, the mum-of-three headed to the annual Christmas meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday.

© Shutterstock Zara attended the Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday

Taking further fashion cues from Princess Kate, Zara opted for a fitted single-breasted tweed blazer in a petrol blue tartan print, which she layered over a navy blue roll-neck.

Completing her ensemble with tailored straight-leg trousers in the same print, Zara accessorised with black suede boots, leather gloves, and her trusty Aspinal of London quilted bag.

Serving as the pièce de résistance of the outfit, it was Zara's rich burgundy Alice band that caught the eye – a trend that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie favour.

© Shutterstock The royal accessorised with a statement velvet headband

The Cheltenham Racecourse Christmas meeting is held over two days, and will conclude on Saturday 16 December, so we're hoping Zara might grace us with another race-day style moment!

WATCH: Zara Tindall's racing fashion

Blue has been Zara's colour of choice lately. Coincidentally, the royal stepped out for the November meeting in another petrol blue coat, though in a fine houndstooth print. The King's niece wore the coat done up with a pair of knee-high black suede boots, a petrol blue fedora and the same Aspinal bag – so chic.