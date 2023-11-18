Zara Tindall stuns in flattering coat and knee-high boots

Zara Tindall has stepped out for a day at Cheltenham Racecourse looking as stylish as ever. Princess Anne's daughter, 42, was seen wearing a smart petrol blue coat in a fine houndstooth print.

She wore the coat done up with a waist-cinching built-in belt and paired the winter number with a pair of tasseled knee-high boots with a gold zip up the side. The boots had a block heel which added a touch of glamour to the countryside event.

Underneath the coat, a glimpse of an open-neck blouse or dress is just visible. It was all in the accessories for Zara, as it so often is. The royal opted for her staple Aspinal of London quilted black shoulder bag and as you would expect, a navy fedora hat with a tan trim.

The finishing touches were added to Zara's look by a pair of drop gold earrings and a smudgy dark brown eyeshadow look. Her blonde locks were swept off her face and in a low ponytail to cater for the striking hat.

© Shutterstock Zara rocked the hat and coat combo

The King's niece was spotted in the paddock of the Gloucestershire event watching the 'RoR' – the Retraining of Racehorses Parade alongside pals Amanda Bush and Dolly Maude.

Fans of Princess Anne's daughter will know that she is happiest when around horses. She is an Olympic dressage medallist. We admired a similar outfit to Zara's when she was spotted in Cheltenham earlier this month. She looked every inch the perfect country couple alongside husband and former rugby player Mike Tindall.

© Shutterstock Zara frequents Cheltenham Racecourse in a petrol blue coat

The mother-of-three was again seen in a done-up coat except for this occasion she opted for a green suede trench style by Fairfax & Favor. She again opted for black boots but chose a heeled ankle boot style by LK Bennett. A Camilla Rose floral Alice band was a fitting final touch.

Mike Tindall matched Zara's energy when he wore a pair of khaki trousers, a longline coat in a brown hue, and matching suede shoes.

© Shutterstock Zara and Mike Tindall looked lovely for lunch

A petrol blue coat, boots and a fedora seems to be a popular choice with the royal. Zara stepped out at 'The Showcase' Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse in October. She wore a longline blue coat made from Italian wool by Karen Millen with a pair of black cigarette trousers.

She added the same pair of LK Bennett 'Sierra' boots in the ankle cut and the Aspinal of London 'Lottie' quilted bag once again. Zara debuted a new hat for this event – the LK Bennett 'Winter Black Wool Blend Snaffle-Detail Fedora'.

© Shutterstock Zara's quilted Aspinal bag was the perfect finishing touch

Mike Tindall's wife has also upped the game when it comes to eveningwear lately. The royal oozed sophistication when she arrived at the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance in Harrods earlier this week in the Australian fashion designer's vampy black 'Eva' midi dress with pearls and diamanté detailing.

Zara's dress featured voluminous puff sleeves with silhouette-enhancing princess seams, cutouts down the sides, and a bold back split.

© Getty Zara Tindall looked incredible in the vampy LBD

The Princess Royal's daughter was styled in a pair of drop pearl earrings and a pair of Aquazurra 'Forever Marilyn' black suede pumps which were so elegant.

Aquazurra is a firm favourite with Princess Kate and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Both royal ladies have been known to rock a pair of black suede pumps during public engagements. Meghan even chose the band when she stepped out with Prince Harry to announce their engagement in 2017.