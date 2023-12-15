Zara Tindall makes style departure in fitted suit and leather gloves

Zara Tindall looked in her element as she was spotted out in a festive outfit to take notes from. The royal, 42, stepped out for a Christmas meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse earlier today.

Princess Anne's daughter was seen in a stylish fitted single-breasted tweed blazer in a petrol blue tartan print with an open collar neck. The royal wore the piece done up with a navy blue roll-neck underneath for a classic winter look.

© Shutterstock Zara Tindall attended the Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse

The equestrian teamed the blazer with a pair of straight-leg trousers in the same blue print. It was all in the black accessories for Zara. She wore a pair of black suede boots that just peeked out of the bottom of her longline trousers.

© Shutterstock Zara Tindall sported a fitted suit

She also reached for her trusty Aspinal of London black quilted bag with a gold chain strap that has become a staple in her racecourse wardrobe. Zara also added a pair of classic black leather gloves for warmth and style.

© Shutterstock Zara was in her element

Completing the look was a pair of gold double hoop earrings and a burgundy velvet Alice band with her hair tied in an understated updo.

© Shutterstock Zara wore a headband

Zara is a fan of a blue moment at Cheltenham Racecourse. The royal stepped out for the November meeting in a timeless petrol blue coat in a fine houndstooth print. Mike Tindall's wife wore the coat done up with a pair of knee-high black suede boots, a petrol blue fedora and the same Aspinal bag.

The King's niece was also seen at a lunch at the racecourse in November with her husband Mike, 45, wearing a done-up coat. Zara sported a khaki green number with a pair of black skinny jeans, a cream roll neck, and another Alice band – her go-to uniform.

© Shutterstock Zara and Mike Tindall looked lovely for lunch

The cold weather has got Zara reaching into her wardrobe for her most stylish outwear. The royal arrived at Princess Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol concert at Westminster Abbey alongside several members of the royal family including Prince William, Princess Eugenie, and Zara's brother Peter Phillips.

© Getty Zara Tindall at Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey

Zara flashed a smile as she enjoyed some quality time with her nieces Savannah, 12, and Isla Phillips, 11. She was seen wearing a deep purple fitted coat by Claire Mischevani which she teamed with a pair of nude tights and a killer pair of velvet burgundy Emmy London heels.

© Getty Zara was accompanied by her brother Peter Phillips and her nieces Savannah and Isla Phillips

She added accessories in the form of a rectangular black clutch and wearing her hair tied off her face revealed a pair of statement purple earrings in the shape of oversized flowers.

Princess Kate herself looked stunning. Prince William's wife was an angelic vision in a cream ensemble comprised of a pair of fitted flares and a fine knit top under a longline coat by Chris Kerr. The star of the show was a toss-up between the Princess' gorgeous Van Cleef earrings or her 70s loose waves.

© Getty Kate wowed in white

Zara showed her support for her family at another recent event. Princess Eugenie presented the inaugural gala for the Anti-Slavery Collective, an organisation that she co-founded alongside childhood friend Julia de Boinville.

© Getty Zara attended The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala

DISCOVER: Mike Tindall parties the night away without wife Zara

Princess Anne's daughter was seen wearing the ‘Antoinette’ Puff-Sleeve Woven Maxi Dress by Rebecca Vallance - a balletic black textured gown.