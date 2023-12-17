Prince William and Princess Kate's Christmas card revealed in full by royal patronage

The Prince and Princess of Wales released their 2023 Christmas card last week, much to the delight of royal fans far and wide.

Their chosen card for this year featured a striking black-and-white family portrait taken in Windsor by fashion and portrait photographer, Josh Shinner.

© Josh Shinner The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Christmas card 2023

For the special occasion, the family-of-five donned matching crisp white shirts and casual trousers as they beamed for the camera with Princess Charlotte taking centre stage seated in a wooden chair.

Josh Shinner is a photographer, originally from Yorkshire but now based in London. Over the years he's taken portraits for Vogue, Esquire, the FT, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, with sitters including Florence Pugh, Andrew Scott, Vanessa Kirby, Naomi Ackie, Alexa Chung, Jodie Comer and Sam Smith.

One royal fan has since shared a further glimpse of William and Kate's festive mail, offering fans a sneak peek inside the greeting card.

Alongside the black-and-white image, the royal couple penned: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," followed by what appeared to be Princess Kate's cursive signature.

The royal couple's respective 'W' and 'C' royal cyphers also featured on the card's reverse in all their majestic glory.

Prince William and Princess Kate aren't the only members of the British royal family to release a special Christmas card this year.

Ahead of the festive season, Buckingham Palace also released King Charles and Queen Camilla's Christmas card image which was taken by photographer Hugo Burnand on the day of their May coronation.

© Buckingham Palace/Hugo Burnand The 2023 Christmas card of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

The card shows the happy couple posing in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, dressed in their spellbinding ceremonial outfits.

The King is sporting the Imperial State Crown with His Majesty's purple and gold Robe of Estate, which was worn by King George VI in 1937, and which robemakers Ede Ede and Ravenscroft conserved and prepared ahead of the coronation.

The Queen wears Queen Mary's Crown with Her Majesty's Robe of Estate made by Ede and Ravenscroft and designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework.

Camilla's white coronation dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield and features intricate, personal embroidery, including depictions of her beloved pet dogs, Beth and Bluebell, and the names of her children and grandchildren.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla looked so regal in her white gown

This Christmas, the royal family are expected to gather at the King's Sandringham estate as per tradition.

And according to ITV's royal editor, Chris Ship, the Queen has invited her children and grandchildren to have Christmas lunch with the royals.

© Getty Images The royals usually attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church

Camilla is a doting mother to Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes from her previous marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. Tom shares daughter Lola and son Freddy with his former wife Sara Buys, while Laura and her husband Harry are devoted parents to daughter Eliza and twin sons, Gus and Louis.

