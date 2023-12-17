Prince Edward's sweet private words to brother King Charles revealed in new clip from coronation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's spectacular May coronation was a joyous occasion teeming with a whole host of sentimental and poignant moments.

The special day was a family affair with members of the British royal family out in full force to support the King and Queen. And there was one particularly sweet interaction between King Charles and his brother Prince Edward which went unseen by the public.

© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arriving for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

In a new clip released ahead of the BBC's documentary titled Charles III: The Coronation Year (set to air on Boxing Day) King Charles shared a tender moment with his younger brother, Prince Edward.

As the newly crowned monarch made his way through the Grand Entrance of the palace, the Duke of Edinburgh could be seen embracing his brother, before offering some encouraging words of wisdom, telling him: "I know you've got it".

© Getty Images King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Freddy Parker Bowles and Gus Lopes watch an RAF flypast following the coronation

The Queen's sister, Annabel Elliot, also made a starring appearance in the documentary. Sharing a glimpse inside the King's return to Buckingham Palace, she said: "Getting back to Buckingham Palace, what a relief. It's done and it's been brilliant. It was sort of phew', almost take your shoes off (moment)."

The special documentary will chart the "landmark moments" in Charles's first year as monarch including the run-up to his coronation, the ceremony itself and events that took place in the months after. Members of the Royal Household and the royal family have contributed to the BBC special.

© Getty Images The royals were out in full force on the royal balcony

Some of the moments include the state visit from South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, the King leading the nation in mourning for his late mother, the Queen, and at Remembrance Sunday services, Trooping the Colour and his first state visit as monarch to Germany.

© Getty Images The documentary includes special moments from Trooping the Colour

Other scenes released from the 90-minute documentary also show Charles laughing when the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby forgets the words to part of the liturgy – the prayers and actions of the coronation service – in a second rehearsal clip filmed at Westminster Abbey.

Archbishop Welby, who led the ceremony, confesses to the camera in an interview: "I have a memory that is probably about as good as our spaniel’s – in other words, zero."

WATCH: The coronation weekend in 60 seconds

In a statement, the BBC said that the documentary will feature "moments of great poignancy and humour" and will offer a "unique perspective on the inner workings behind a defining moment which marks a new era in the history of the monarchy".

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast - Saying Goodbye To The Crown