Sarah Ferguson gives glimpse into quirky home office in new video

Sarah Ferguson, 63, has filmed a heartfelt message from her home at Royal Lodge, giving fans a special look inside her private home office.

The Duchess of York took to Instagram on Thursday in honour of the British Heart Foundation, on the eve of World Heart Day. The royal is a global ambassador for the charity and she urged people to support in any way they can to help fight the disease.

She was seen in an eye-catching sky-blue blazer, with her signature red hair perfectly styled in loose waves. Sarah sat at a large wooden desk with golden emblems for her powerful message, and behind her other elements of the workspace could be seen.

The beige room has green check curtains either side of the large Georgian-style windows which overlook the stunning estate grounds. And in the room, there is another desk with a lamp and other work items.

Visible just past Sarah's shoulder is a quirky piece of furniture resembling a cart with wooden wheels and it is used as a display for photographs, with a collection of frames on top.

Sarah often shares other glimpses around her residence, which she shares with her ex-husband Prince Andrew. Her Fergie and Friends YouTube clips have been shot around the property as well as outside. Earlier this summer, she took the camera into her glorious grounds to film a fun reading video.

Behind Sarah, a pruned hedge was visible, with romantic fairylights running through it – we're sure it looks magical come sundown!

Royal Lodge is jaw-dropping Grade II-listed property, which has belonged to Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, is every inch a royal residence with grand exterior, amazing interiors and plenty of space.

The couple have a spacious conservatory, a grand sitting room, and Sarah has even revealed the beautiful dresser inside her private room in a rare photo.

Did you know that there's a secret swimming pool too?

While the outdoor feature hasn't been photographed recently, a retro photo from the archives shows exactly what it used to look like.

The black-and-white image, shot in 1942, shows the late Queen Elizabeth II alongside her sister Princess Margaret and their father King George VI collecting water from the pool.

It is positioned at the bottom of a gentle rolling bank, creating an idyllic setting for an outdoor dip.

If it has been maintained over the years, we're sure it was a fabulous feature for when Andrew and Sarah's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were growing up there. Now Sarah and Andrew's grandchildren, August, Sienna and Ernes, spend lots of time at the regal home, and we're sure they would be big fans too!