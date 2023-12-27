Princess Beatrice makes candid confession following reunion with family at Sandringham

It was a particularly special Christmas for Princess Beatrice this year as for the first time in decades, she and her sister Princess Eugenie were able to spend Christmas Day with their mother, Sarah Ferguson.

The mother-of-one appeared upbeat as she left the morning service at St Mary Magdalene’s Church in Sandringham and even stopped to talk to royal fans who were gathered to greet the royal family.

“I hope it’s not too chilly?” she asked a group of people, before adding: “Was everyone singing really well? I love Christmas carols, they just make you feel good.”

As the Princess spoke to the crowds, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozi proudly looked on whilst smiling. Walking slowly behind the couple were the Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who also approached and waved at the people gathered.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Beatrice, Counsellor of State and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church

The video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, and royals fans were quick to praise Beatrice, with some even requesting she becomes a senior member of the royal family.

“Make Princess Beatrice a Senior Royal,” one wrote, whilst another added: “She is a counsellor of state so she obviously has some endearing qualities.”

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo on their way to church on Christmas Day

Whilst Sarah joined in with the family’s festivities for the first time since the early 1990s, there was one noticeable absence for Beatrice, Edo’s son Wolfie.

The youngster joined the duo last year, showing off the great relationship he has with other fellow young royals, but earlier this month flew out to Florida with his mother Dara Huang to spend the Christmas holidays with his maternal family, including grandparents and cousins.

The designer has been documenting their time together on her Instagram account, sharing adorable photos of the seven-year-old having fun in different places, and enjoying delicious food, such as sushi, with his mum.

LISTEN: We head to King Charles' Windsor residence to talk all things Christmas