Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi step out for heartwarming festive date night

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi cosied up as they showed their support for a festive carol concert in London's Piccadilly on Tuesday night.

The royal, 35, and her property developer husband, 40, stepped out for the Fayre of St James's at St James's Church.

Beatrice looked chic as she wrapped up for the chilly London temperatures in a grey tartan Temperley coat with suede black boots.

She previously wore the ensemble for her cousin-in-law the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey last year.

The mum-of-one wore her auburn locks in a low ponytail and added a pop of rosy pink lipstick.

Meanwhile, Edoardo donned a dark jacket over navy trousers and a pair of smart trainers.

The couple were joined at the event by a number of famous faces, including Gabby and Kenny Logan, Simon Le Bon, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Freya Ridings.

© Getty Beatrice looked elegant in a checked coat

The star-studded concert, which featured carols, performances and readings, raises funds for the Quintessentially Foundation and its initiative The Firefly Project.

The project focuses on children and young people battling the effects of poverty and disadvantage in London.

Princess Beatrice is named on the committee for the annual Fayre of St James's, and has attended previous years.

© Getty Edoardo and Beatrice have been married for three years

The royal and her husband of three years split their time between their St James's Palace apartment and their Cotswolds countryside home.

Beatrice, who is now Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti, is also patron of several charities including the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre and Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

She and Edoardo tied the knot during an intimate Windsor wedding in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020, with a handful of their closest family and friends in attendance.

© Getty Simon Le Bon and Stephen Fry

In September 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice is also a stepmother to Edoardo's seven-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

© Getty Freya Ridings

© Getty Gugu Mbatha-Raw

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Edoardo's stepfather and sculptor, David Williams-Ellis, described the couple as "extraordinary with their children".

Edoardo, who is the founder of Banda Property, celebrated his 40th birthday on 19 November.

LISTEN: Inside the most romantic royal love stories