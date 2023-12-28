Why Peter Phillips missed Christmas Day reunion with his royal family at Sandringham

On Sunday, King Charles’ family gathered at Sandringham to exchange Christmas gifts and on Monday morning, they all publicly united to attend Christmas Day morning service at St. Mary Magdalene’s church.

Guests included the Wales family, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and their two children and Princess Anne, Sir Timothy Laurence and Zara and Mike Tindall with their eldest daughters, Mia and Lena. Noticeably absent, however, was Peter Phillips, who missed out for the first time in years.

© Shutterstock Peter Phillips missed out on a royal Christmas for the first time in years

The businessman missed out on the royal gathering to spend time with his partner Lindsay Wallace in Scotland, where she was born and raised.

A photograph of the pair was shared online, showing them running some last-minute errands in a local Tesco supermarket on Christmas Eve.

Peter and Lindsay have been together for two years

In the snap, the couple appear to be paying for the purchases with Peter trying to go undercover with a baseball cap. Both are wrapped up warm for the low temperatures.

The 46-year-old’s two daughters, Savannah and Isla, were also absent from the Sandringham reunion, and they most likely spent the Christmas holidays with their mother Autumn Phillips.

Peter and Autumn announced their separation back in 2020, with their divorce finalised in 2021.

© Chris Jackson Ahead of Christmas, Peter attended Kate's carol service with his sister Zara and his two daughters Savannah and Isla

Following the divorce settlement, the couple released a statement in which they highlighted the importance of their daughter’s upbringing.

It read: “Mr Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Peter and Autumn Phillips separated back in 2020

Although Autumn no longer attends royal events and was noticeably absent from King Charles’ Coronation events earlier this year, she still has a good relationship with members of Peter’s family. In the summer, she was pictured alongside her former sister-in-law Zara Tindall at a charity golf tournament wearing matching hoodies.

