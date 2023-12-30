Mike and Zara Tindall's fun day out with children following royal gathering – details

It's been a busy Christmas for the Tindall family this year. Just days after heading to Sandringham for the royal family's annual church service, it seems Mike and Zara enjoyed a fun day out a little closer to home at the Cotswold Farm Park.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Mike encouraged his followers to spend a day at the Park, which sits in the heart of the Cotswolds in Cheltenham.

Sharing a snap of the beautifully lit Woodland Walk and Conservation Area, which showed a festive and colourful forest scene, Mike penned in the caption: "Lovely day spent at the @CotswoldFarmPark. A must for the festive period."

© Mike Tindall/Instagram The Tindall's enjoyed a festive outing at the Cotswold Farm Park

In a second snap, he posted a picture from the farm park light trial, which showed an amazing light display in the shape of two butterflies.

This isn't the first time the Tindall family have paid a visit to the Cotswold Farm Park. Mike and Zara have previously visited the Park with their children over the festive period.

The Park is both a fun and convenient day out for the family as it's not far from their countryside home in Gloucestershire. The family of five live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate, where they moved after selling their £ 1.69 million property in Cheltenham in 2013.

The Tindall's festive outing comes just days after they attended the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

© Mike Tindall/Instagram Mike shared snaps from the family outing on Instagram

Zara demonstrated her close bond with her godson Prince George during the outing. Watch the sweet video below.

WATCH: Zara Tindall proves her close bond with godson Prince George on Christmas Day

Whilst Christmas is a special time for the entire royal family, it's particularly so for Mike and Zara, who became engaged during the festive period back in 2010.

© Getty Zara, Mike and their daughter Lena at the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham

The couple announced their engagement on December 21, releasing a snowy photo showing Zara with her left hand on her future husband's stomach, showcasing her dazzling diamond ring.

Detailing the proposal back in 2011, Mike told the DailyMail of his nerves: "I was upstairs, plucking up the nerve to do it, while Zara was downstairs watching television," he said. "It was all about shock value – I wanted to catch her when it was quiet, and she wasn't expecting anything."

© Getty Mike proposed to Zara in 2010

He added: "She was completely in shock. Then, when she stopped laughing, she said, 'Yes.' That was a relief."

The couple went on to tie the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011, just three months after Prince William and Princess Kate's Westminster Abbey wedding.

Fast forward 12 years and the pair have expanded their family and are proud parents to their three children: Mia, nine, Lena, five, and Lucas, two.