'Private' Zara and Mike Tindall set for big change in 2024, astrologer says

Zara and Mike Tindall may take a break from the spotlight next year, a celebrity psychic and astrologer has predicted.

The royal couple could well "step away from limelight" in a bid to focus on their careers and their children Mia, nine, Lena, five, and Lucas, two. Princess Anne's daughter and The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast host Mike apparently "promise to have a powerful 2024" as professional success comes their way.

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall could be set to "step away from the limelight" in 2024, according to an astrologer

To harness their full potential, Zara and Mike will be focusing on their family unit and quiet life at home on their Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire.

What does 2024 have in store for Zara and Mike?

It's all about working hard and achieving her goals for Zara, who is set for success in both the professional and personal spheres.

Speaking to Spin Genie, Inbaal revealed: "The royal couple will be stepping away from the limelight as much as they can, as they promise to have a powerful 2024 in their personal and professional lives. Zara gets a card called The Aeon, which says that every achievement she conquers now, every success she has, is based on the hard work that she’s put in before.

© Getty Zara and Mike could take a step back from public appearances in a bid to protect their privacy

"The satisfaction that she feels over her achievements is justified, as she’s done her best to make them a reality. It's also a lovely card for families and shows a great relationship between herself and her parents, her in-laws, and her entire family. She keeps in touch with some relatives who don’t get on with the rest of the family."

As for Mike, the royal dad is set to focus on his work life too (perhaps his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby?).

© Getty The Tindalls, pictured in May 2023 at the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, are often seen on the social and sporting circuits

"Mike gets a practical and successful card called the Ace of Disks. It’s a business card which indicates success on every level, and a focused and methodical approach towards achieving his goals," Inbaal continued.

In terms of family life, it's all about privacy and eschewing the spotlight, particularly when it comes to holidays or personal events.

© Getty In terms of family life, it's all about privacy and eschewing the spotlight, particularly when it comes to holidays

Inbaal concluded: "Together, they get the private and aloof Hermit card, meaning that their relationship will take place behind closed doors, and they won’t be inviting the media to any family birthdays or private holidays.

"The couple like to keep their private lives private and will take extra care in 2024 to ensure that they’re not photographed on their holidays or followed on a night out."

Zara and Mike's Christmas plans

The Tindalls joined King Charles and Queen Camilla, Princess Kate and Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and more members of the royal family to attend the annual Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham.

Marking a departure from previous years, they let eldest daughter Mia take centre stage, with the youngster walking ahead hand-in-hand with Prince Louis of Wales, five.

© Mark Cuthbert Zara and Mike let daughter Mia Tindall, nine, steal the show alongside Prince Louis on Christmas Day

The couple followed behind with their sweet daughter Lena, five, while two-year-old Lucas stayed behind at the King's residence with his fellow young royal children.

Zara and Mike were seen putting on a sweet display of affection with Prince George, ten, further highlighting how close-knit the Wales and Tindall family unit is.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Zara and Mike followed behind with daughter Lena

Last week, former pro rugby player Mike was spotted visiting the Jolly Nice Farmshop in the Cotswolds for a fun-filled outing with his two daughters.

An eagle-eyed onlooker told HELLO! that Mike was in full-on doting dad mode, treating the youngsters to snacks and hot drinks and fussing over the kids.

"It was adorable seeing him with the girls, he seemed like the loveliest dad. His interactions with them were so sweet – you can tell they are absolutely obsessed with him," the source said.

