James Middleton reflects on 'unbearable' sadness as he makes exciting announcement

James Middleton started the new year reflecting on the last, giving an intimate insight into his family's "unbearable" lows and his exciting new prospects for 2024 with his wife Alizée Thevenet and their newborn son, Inigo.

The Princess of Wales' younger brother, 34, who became a father for the first time this year, opened up to his 259k Instagram followers in a candid and reflective post shared with a photo of himself, his son, Alizeé and four of their beloved dogs.

"The year started with the unbearable sadness of losing Ella," penned James, speaking of his late cocker spaniel. "Despite knowing her time was coming, it has taken me a while to come to terms with her no longer being by my side. I know many of you who have also lost a dog, will understand the grief that follows you."

James and Alizée still have six dogs as part of their ever growing family; Zulu, Mabel, Inka, Luna, Nala & Isla.

James continued: "Later in the year, my wife Alizée and I had the absolute delight of welcoming our first child Inigo into the world. Inigo has already found his place amongst the pack, giggling every time one of the dogs comes over to nestle up beside us."

A month later I launched a new James & Ella range into Waitrose - and one of the last photos taken of me and Ella now appears on the shelves across stores nationwide. It was a very proud moment taking Inigo to our local store to see the product on the shelves for the first time," said James.

Revealing an exciting potential career change on the cards for the new year, James teased an exciting prospect. "I’m so grateful to all of you for your support this year," he thanked his fans.

"I share many of my journeys - ups and downs - with you. As it’s been such a reflective year I have been putting pen to paper which has been the most wonderful experience… so maybe a [book] next year???" he asked.

James wouldn't be the first in the Middleton family to publish a book should he wish to explore that avenue in the new year. Pippa, Princess Kate's younger sister, published two books between 2012 - 2016.

One, titled 'Celebrate' was a guide of how to host the ultimate celebrations, from party planning to personal tips, recipe ideas and ingenious décor hacks, while her second book 'Heartfelt' was a recipe book of 100 heart-loving dishes published in collaboration with the British Heart Foundation.

Closing his heartfelt post, James concluded: "I’m going into 2024 and promise to continue to focus on my mission... To make all dogs' lives as happy and healthy as they have made mine."