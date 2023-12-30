James Middleton reflects on 'gaining a son' and admits he is 'exhausted'

The Princess of Wales’ brother, James Middleton, has had quite the year, and just hours before ringing in 2024, he has reflected on the past 12 months, which he considers “unforgettable”.

Sharing a fun 45-second video on his Ella.co profile, James highlighted his favourite moments of 2023, just hours after sister Kate and brother-in-law Prince William did exactly the same.

The clip starts with him saying “and with that, the 2023 season comes to an end…” and it shows him playing with his dogs in a field of bluebells, in the snow and even meeting Father Christmas himself. Watch the clip below.

James Middleton reflects his 'unforgettable' 2023

Whilst his wife Alizee Thevenet and newborn son Inigo fail to make an appearance in the video, he highlighted his boy's birth as one of the top moments of his year in the sweet caption he wrote alongside it.

“And that's a wrap 2023, what an unforgettable year...” he began. “From losing my darling Ella… To gaining a son... From rebranding my business... To launching in supermarkets...”

© Instagram The Princess of Wales' brother recently took his dogs to meet Father Christmas

He continued: “I'm exhausted, proud, grateful, and humbled. Thank you all for the incredible support you continue to give me. I'm looking forward to another whirlwind of a year, giving dogs the best possible diets they deserve. Happy New Year!!”

James announced the sad passing of his beloved dog back in January, and on Christmas Day, as his sister Kate spent the day with her family at Sandringham, he shared a poignant photo to mark his first Christmas in 16 years without her.

© Instagram James and Alizee welcomed a son in October this year

“The Angel on our tree watching over us,” he wrote alongside a photo of the top of his Christmas tree with a photo of his dog Ella clipped to a branch.

He added: “My first Christmas in 16 years without Ella, but our first with Inigo. Happy Christmas from my family to yours.”