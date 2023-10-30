James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet break family tradition with baby Inigo's birth

James Middleton and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, are settling into life with their newborn son.

The Princess of Wales's brother and sister-in-law quietly welcomed their son a few weeks ago, with James sharing the first photographs and the tot's name on Instagram last Friday.

"He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy. No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three," James wrote.

While baby Inigo will be the first to carry on the Middleton name as James's sisters, Kate and Pippa, have changed their surnames upon marriage - that's not the only difference.

Princess Kate welcomed all three of her children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – at the private Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London,

Similarly, Kate's younger sister, Pippa, also opted for the Lindo Wing for the births of her children, Arthur, Grace and Rose.

James and Alizee welcomed their baby boy at NHS Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, with the new father thanking staff in his Instagram announcement.

He added: "We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS."

© Getty William and Kate with baby George outside the Lindo Wing in 2013

The couple live close to James's parents Carole and Michael Middleton's Berkshire home, Bucklebury Manor.

News that James and Alizee had welcomed their baby was confirmed as the pair were seen enjoying a stroll as they pushed little Inigo in a Silver Cross pram around London's Notting Hill last week.

© Instagram James shared the first photos of baby Inigo

James's last update on his wife's pregnancy was in September when the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on board a boat in a sunny destination.

Alizee dressed her baby bump in a white summer dress for one snap, and a blue and white oversized shirt in the second.

Baby Inigo is Michael and Carole's seventh grandchild, and the tot has plenty of cousins to hang out with as he gets older – including royal cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis.

© Instagram James's late dog Ella is always in his thoughts

James and Alizee also share their home with their six beloved dogs - Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala & Isla. James's pup, Ella, whom he credited with meeting his future wife, sadly passed away in January.

He paid tribute to his late pooch in the Instagram post, writing: "We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…)."

Are Meghan and Harry leaving Montecito? Find out in the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast