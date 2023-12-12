Exclusive: James Middleton and wife Alizee take newborn baby Inigo to festive carol concert

James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet made a rare public appearance as they stepped out with their newborn baby boy, Inigo, last week.

The new parents enjoyed a festive night at the Dogs Trust Carol Concert at Chelsea Old Church on Thursday, where James gave a reading.

The family affair was made complete with two of their pet dogs, golden retrievers Mabel and Isla.

© The Dogs Trust/Goff Photos James, Alizee and baby Inigo attend the Dogs Trust carol concert

Showing no signs of sleepless nights, James, 36, and Alizee, who welcomed baby Inigo in October, looked remarkably fresh for the Christmas outing.

French beauty and financial analyst Alizee looked ultra-chic in her buttoned midi skirt and boots. HELLO! Fashion's Digital Editor Natalie Salmon said: "Alizée's understated elegance is the epitome of that je-ne sais-quoi aesthetic, which makes French women's style so enviable.

"Clad in a classic navy blue coat, mirroring her husband's dapper navy pea coat, the oversized lapel offers a subtle, yet sophisticated contrast. The deep blue hue complements the wintry backdrop, evoking a sense of the season's crispness. The buttoned midi skirt adds a hint of 70s cool to the ensemble. Tres chic.

"Her look is completed with a simple hairstyle that falls effortlessly, framing her face and adding to the overall aura of effortless refinement. She often turns to Sézane for her separates, and that's exactly where I will be heading to replicate the look."

© The Dogs Trust/Goff Photos The Princess of Wales' brother gave a reading at the carol concert

James, who is the proud owner of six dogs, as well as ducks, goats, hens and a beehive at his countryside home, has long supported Dogs Trust. In July 2021, he officially opened the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Cardiff. He also toured the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Newbury in June 2023 and helped mark the launch of the charity's new capital appeal in October that year.

The Princess of Wales' younger brother has always been open about how his pet dogs, particularly his late canine companion Ella, helped him through his bouts of depression.

At the start of this year, he announced Ella's death on social media, writing in part: "For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I'm going to miss her terribly… I'm just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn't make it any easier."

© The Dogs Trust/Goff Photos The new dad was joined by his pet dogs Mabel and Isla

James, Alizee and their newborn son Inigo live in a rustic countryside property in Berkshire, close to James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

They welcomed their first child in October, with James announcing on Instagram: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.



"No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."

James also gave a sweet shout out to his late pet Ella, who brought him and Alizee together in a chance meeting. "We have settled into our new life as parents and I've told him all about Ella and that if it wasn't for her he wouldn't be here today and that we miss her greatly," he added. "The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…)"

Listen to A Right Royal Podcast as we decode the final season of The Crown: