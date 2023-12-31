King Charles and Queen Camilla are all smiles as they attend church at Sandringham on New Year's Eve

King Charles and Queen Camilla were all smiles on Sunday as they stepped out to attend a church service in Sandringham.

Seen for the first time since their majestic Christmas Day appearance, the royal couple were pictured beaming from ear to ear as they greeted nearby well-wishers on New Year's Eve morning.

© Max Mumby The royal couple shook hands with Reverend Canon Paul Williams

Much to the delight of fans, Camilla, 76, even paused to wave with a huge grin etched across her face.

For the winter outing, His Majesty donned his trusty tweed coat which he wore layered over a crisp white shirt and some navy chinos. Charles finished off his Sunday best outfit with a pair of smart suede brogues in a lovely chocolate brown hue.

© Max Mumby King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the New Year's Eve Mattins Service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene

Camilla, meanwhile, looked her usual polished self in a sky blue coat dress which she teamed with a matching feathered button hat, a pair of black leather gloves and some towering suede black boots.

The stylish royal completed her spellbinding look with a simple black clutch bag and a sparkling aquamarine brooch which she attached to her coat.

As for hair and makeup, the mother-of-two opted for a fresh beauty blend with pops of punchy pink for a subtle dose of colour. She wore her cropped tresses in bouncy waves and fastened her hat at a slight angle for some added movement.

© Max Mumby Queen Camilla looked beautiful in blue

This isn't the first time we've seen the royal couple don their finest threads for a wintry outing this week. On Christmas Day, King Charles and his wife Camilla proudly led their royal family to St Mary Magdalene Church for the annual festive service. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla lead Sandringham church arrivals

The duo were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

© Getty Images William and Kate with their children on Christmas Day

Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie were among the senior royals who were greeted by about a thousand local residents, many of whom had waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the family.

Also in attendance were Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne, Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Prince Andrew and Zara and Mike Tindall with their daughters Mia and Lena.

© Getty Images The royals reunited for the Christmas Day church service

Whilst it's not known exactly how Charles and Camilla will usher in 2024, it's thought that the royal couple will likely celebrate in a low-key fashion with a "simple" lunch at his Sandringham residence.

We imagine the Wales' will no doubt spend time with Kate's family, while Zara and Mike Tindall will most likely attend the New Year's Day Racing at Cheltenham Racecourse.