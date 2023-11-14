All the times Prince Harry has offered an olive branch to dad King Charles since leaving the royal family

Since leaving the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has certainly had its peaks and troughs but if one thing is for sure, it's that Harry's love for his father is constant.

On Tuesday, the King marked his 75th birthday and, according to a BBC report, he will receive a phone call from his youngest son, who doubtless will be ready to greet him with birthday wishes on his special day.

Harry, William and Charles: some of their best moments together

Despite their hiccups, which were not only sparked from the Duke's exit from the royal family, but also, his tell-all memoir, Spare, in January, and the famous sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021, it is clear there is still a lot of love between them.

Keep scrolling to see all the times Prince Harry and his father have offered an olive branch to one another…

The Duke reveals he wants to reconcile with his father

Following the unintentional early publication of Spare on 8 January, the Duke sat down with Tom Bradby, to discuss a number of the bombshell claims he made about his family. During the ITV interview, one thing Harry did impress upon Tom was his want for reconciliation with both his father and brother, Prince William. "I would like to have my father back, I would like to have my brother back," he said. Before adding: "But there has to be accountability first."

© Getty Prince Harry revealed he wants to reconcile with his father and brother

He also said he and his wife Meghan Markle wanted to work with his royal family members, explaining: "If my father asks us for support across the Commonwealth, then that is certainly an open discussion. But I'm here… my family is now here," referencing his home across the Atlantic.

Harry apologises to King Charles

During the same week, the Prince sat down with Anderson Cooper for an interview with CBS following his memoir. "The ball is very much in their court," he explained, referring to his father and brother. Adding: "Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one's telling us the specifics or anything. There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn't get leaked."

© Getty It has been reported that Prince Harry will phone his father on his 75th birthday on Tuesday

He continued: "I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family." To which Anderson asked, "You want that?" "That’s all I’ve ever asked for," Harry replied.

The King's Coronation

Back in May, King Charles' Coronation was shrouded in speculation as to whether Prince Harry would show support for his father and attend the historical occasion. Whilst the visit may have been fleeting for the Prince, he certainly didn't miss the occasion and was captured attending the ceremony at Westminster Abbey before heading back to LA.

King Charles' tribute to Prince Harry for Father's Day

His Majesty has also shown signs of reconciliation. Royal fans were besotted on Father's Day back in June when King Charles' team shared a touching photo of His Majesty alongside a teenage Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William on His Majesty's official social media channels. The trio were captured donning kilts whilst posing and enjoying a hike on the Balmoral Estate.

© Tim Graham King Charles' social media team shared a sweet photo of Prince Harry alongside his father and brother on Father's Day earlier this year

Alongside the image, were the words: "To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father's Day today".