Former royal chef reveals surprising detail about royal family's New Year's Day plans at Sandringham

The festivities are not over yet for King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla. The couple welcomed their closest family members to Sandringham on Christmas Eve, when they usually exchange gifts, and Christmas Day, to attend the morning service at St. Mary Magdalene church, but on Monday, the duo will be pictured again as they take part in another tradition.

Charles and Camilla will spend the first day of the new year in Sandringham and will attend church before enjoying a “simple” lunch at his residence.

© Shutterstock King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend church on New Year's Day before enjoying a 'simple' lunch

Former royal chef Darren McGrady took to Instagram on Friday to share the menu he put together for the late Queen Elizabeth back in 1990.

“A simple New Years Day lunch at Sandringham for the British royal family,” he wrote alongside the menu that detailed what the royals had enjoyed on 1 January 1990. Lunch included Christmas turkey, Brussel sprouts, roast potatoes and salad, whilst the dessert was fried plum pudding and brandy butter.

© Photo: Getty Images Darren McGrady was personal chef to the late Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana and Princes' William and Harry for fifteen years

Darren went on to highlight just how many months went into preparing the dessert – six months!

He said: “We’d make the plum pudding for Christmas New Year at Sandringham in July just after garden parties and before heading off to Balmoral for the summer… so the plum pudding had time to mature.”

Last year, only King Charles and Queen Camilla were pictured attending church, their first time in two years. Back in 2020 and 2021, the late Queen spent her Christmas holidays at Windsor Castle, meaning the royal family missed out on the tradition at Sandringham.

© Geoff Robinson King Charles and Queen Camilla were photographed attending church on Christmas Eve

And while Christmas Day this year saw the monarch surrounded by his immediate family, it’s likely that most of them will miss out on another reunion.

Whilst it’s thought that the Wales’ are spending time with Kate’s family, Zara and Mike Tindall will most likely attend the New Year's Day Racing at Cheltenham Racecourse. Last year, the couple were pictured at the event alongside their daughters Lena and Mia.

© Getty Zara is due to attend the races at Cheltenham Racecourse

Soon after, Princess Anne’s daughter and former rugby player Mike will head to Australia for the Magic Millions event.

