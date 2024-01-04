Meghan Markle celebrates major business news - details

Meghan Markle started 2024 off with business celebratations as Clevr Blends, in which the Duchess is a stakeholder, began stacking products in US-based shopping brand Target, with three of their super lattes hitting the shelves.

The three flavours being stocked are Chai, Matcha and Coffee and they will be retailling at $17.99. The brand was launched in 2016, after its founders created a pop-up adaptogenic coffee bar. The brand also has social justice at its hearts, relying on ethical and transparent supply chains, while also donating parts of their revnue goes towards "equitable food systems".

© Getty The Duchess is a stakeholder in the company

Clevr Blends attracted the attention of the Duchess of Sussex after she reportedly trying their superfood coffee at a pop-up store in 2017. Their morals attracted Meghan to invest in the company in 2019.

Following her investment in the company, the mum-of-two told Fortune: "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business. I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness."

© WPA Pool Ethical causes are close to Meghan's heart

The former actress even appeared in an ad for the brand at the end of last year where she humorously took on the role of an intern. Meghan was seen stacking boxes, preparing hot drinks and working at a computer, with a final shot featuring her missing a fist bump with a colleague before laughing about it.

Meghan's decision to invest in Clevr Blends marked her first significant business move since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, aiming for financial independence.

WATCH: Meghan Markle stars as an intern in new coffee ad

Women-led businesses and charities are a passion for the Duchess of Sussex and ahead of Christmas, Meghan made a generous donation of €4,600 to the TrebeCafé, also known as the Diakonie Düsseldorf, alongside a donation of several boxes of cosmetic products.

The mother-of-two visited the facility, which helps girls and young women who find themselves in uncertain life situations, back in September when she was in Germany with her husband, Prince Harry, for the Invictus Games.

© Instagram / @clevrblends Meghan appeared in an ad for the company last year

The donation was made through the Archwell Foundation, and Meghan also wrote a letter alongside her donation. "I am firmly convinced that the work of the TrebeCafé is a necessity for the women and girls at risk in Düsseldorf," it read. "The comfort, friendship, protection and advice you provide is in stark contrast to the harshness of their normal, everyday lives. Thank you for your commitment to improving their lives."

READ: I attended an intimate talk with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — here were my takeaways

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle is a snow queen in very different New Year's Eve photo before meeting Prince Harry

During her visit to the organisation, Meghan got stuck in with helping those visiting and helped prepare meals, reportedly "chopping vegetables" as she spoke with people there.