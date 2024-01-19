I tried Queen Mary’s $1195 Starmaker’s course and this is what I discovered - exclusive

Before Princess Mary embarked on her journey to become the Queen of Denmark, she was just a regular ‘girl-next-door’ living in Bondi.

But like her, I too found myself at a crossroads in life, looking to redefine my self-image and harness my potential.

That's when I enrolled in the same course at Starmakers that Mary did – a decision that marked the beginning of a significant transformation in my life.

When Princess Mary met Teresa Page, the founder, she felt her life was passing her by, and I too, felt the same.

Mary had met her future husband, Prince Frederik, in a Sydney bar in 2000, and their fairy-tale story inspired me.

© Pool Princess Mary of Denmark found her star quality with Teresa

They married four years later and went on to have four children. Meanwhile, Mary prepared for her future role in Danish royalty, a journey I closely followed as I navigated my course.

Teresa, who radiates a beautiful aura, told me about Mary's time in the program. "Mary attended my second program ever," she revealed with a twinkle in her eye.

© Supplied Teresa Page runs the Starmakers course in Sydney

Teresa described how Mary wasn't initially aiming for a career in fashion or film but was curious about her potential after completing the program.

"She has this very playful and fun side. It really came out on film," she noted. This resonated with me as I too was exploring parts of myself that I hadn't fully realised.

© Getty Princess Mary enrolled in the Starmakers course just after meeting Frederik

The course was intensive and transformative. We focused on developing my personal brand, awareness techniques, stage presence, good posture, realigning our bodies to appear more graceful, and enhancing our performance and public speaking skills.

These lessons were about expanding our self-image and conditioning ourselves for the limelight – principles that were as applicable to me as they were to Mary in her unique journey.

Like Mary, I wasn't aiming for a career in entertainment, but the star quality the course imbued was something I sought – the ability to shine in my personal and professional life.

The lessons extended beyond mere performance skills. We learned the art of connection – how to walk into a room, shake hands, engage with people, and make a lasting impression. These skills were instrumental in helping me value myself more, and in turn, be valued by others. “If you don’t value yourself, then others won’t value yourself,” she sagely advised.

The course taught me how to be more photogenic and have more of a star quality

Mary's dedication was inspiring. She not only excelled in the course but also took further steps to prepare for her royal life.

She became fluent in Danish, immersed herself in Denmark's culture, history, and politics, and underwent specialised training for her royal duties. Her commitment to embracing her new life was a lesson in itself.

Teresa's teachings went beyond the surface. She helped me understand the importance of presence and authenticity.

© Julian Parker Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark are a stunning couple

I recall her saying about Mary: "I was teaching her [my] photography posing protocol... Mary superseded all expectations." This pursuit of excellence was something I strived for in my journey.

As Princess Mary and Prince Frederik prepared for their proclamation on January 14, I reflected on the impact that the course and Mary's journey had on me.

Learning to embrace the spotlight, to carry myself with grace and confidence, and to connect authentically with others have been invaluable lessons.

Like Mary, I believe there was a bit of destiny in my decision to join the course. It was a pivotal step in my journey of self-discovery and empowerment, much as it was for Mary in her destiny to become the Queen of Denmark.

