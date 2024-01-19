King Frederik and Queen Mary reveal new official family photos - and wow

King Frederik and Queen Mary have unveiled their first family portraits as King and Queen - and they couldn't be more magnificent.

The selection of photos showed them posing in the Throne Room at Christiansborg Palace alongside their children, Crown Prince Christian,18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The stunning images were taken on 14 January by photographer, Dennis Stenild, just moments after The King's proclamation which took place from The Throne Room's balcony.

Mary looked beautiful donning a stylish white dress embellished with glittering silver brooches. Meanwhile, Princess Josephine looked incredibly elegant in a vibrant red coat and her younger sister, Isabella opted for a chic black coat adorned with gold buttons.

Meanwhile, brothers, Christian and Vincent both donned smart navy blue suits.

© Getty The photos were taken after the royals appeared on the balcony on 14 January making their first appearance as King and Queen

On the official Instagram account for the Danish royals, the photos were accompanied by the words: "The Throne Hall at Christiansborg Castle forms the frame for the first official portraits of Their Majesties The King and Queen.

"The portrait series was taken by photographer Dennis Stenild a few moments after the King's proclamation, which took place from the balcony of Tronsalen on the 14th January 2024.

"The Royal Couple is pictured together with The Crown Prince, His Royal Highness The Crown Prince, and Their Royal Highnesses Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine."

"Beautiful photos. Much pride for the new Royal Family, from Australia," one royal fan replied to the images. Another penned: "So proud of our Mary. Congratulations to all."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Not a dry eye. Especially the last one. What a handsome young Crown Prince who just exudes confidence and is ready for the new challenges. It's going to go well."

Queen Margrethe II shocked royal watchers everywhere when she announced her immediate plans to step down as monarch on New Year's Eve, leaving her son Prince Frederick to take on the top job as King of Denmark alongside his wife.

