Zara Tindall is all smiles as she steals the show in gorgeous maroon outfit

Zara Tindall was at the Cheltenham Festival Trials Day on Saturday and the royal looked absolutely flawless in a striking maroon outfit for her day at the races.

The daughter of Princess Anne turned heads in her stylish maroon coat as she arrived at the Cheltenham Racecourse on a mild Saturday in January. Alongside the coat, Zara looked incredibly pretty in a black polo-necked jumper and blue hat, while her gloves and clutch bag colour matched with her coat.

The royal was all smiles as she walked around the grounds as she was seen joking with other attendees while also giving a thumbs up to others.

Zara is a regular at the Cheltenham Racecourse after becoming its director in 2020, something she called an "honour" ahead of her appointment in 2019.

At the time, the former Olympic equestrian said: "I'm passionate about horseracing, particularly on the Jumps side, and the absolute pinnacle of that is Cheltenham. Racing is simply the most exciting sport and it's open to all. It's an honour to have been asked by Martin St Quinton on behalf of The Jockey Club to get involved in a more formal capacity and I look forward to doing my bit to support the executive team in the years to come."

Zara is still a committed equestrian, regularly appearing at horse trial events, but the royal certainly knows how to glam up when the occasion calls for it. Earlier in the month, the 42-year-old stepped onto the red carpet alongside her husband Mike Tindall for the world premiere of the Netflix documentary Six Nations: Full Contact.

The royal was seen wearing a pair of black fitted cigarette trousers with a split at the ankle which she belted with a mid-blue satin open-neck blouse.

Zara added a stylish tailored coat by Club Monaco in a dark blue checked pattern and she added a touch of glamour in the form of black pointed-toe pumps. She carried her 'Micro Lottie Bag in Black Pebble' by Aspinal of London with the long chain strap bunched up in her hand.

The mother-of-three's bobbed hair was worn in loose waves which appeared to have been combed through for a natural look. For jewellery, Zara popped a fine gold chain around her neck and a pair of pearl-adorned gold hoop earrings.

Mike, 45, opted for a smart-casual look pairing dark-wash jeans with white trainers, a white open-neck shirt, and a done-up double-breasted navy blazer.