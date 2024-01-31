Queen Letizia suffers wardrobe mishap in front of guests at palace

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain hosted a diplomatic reception on Wednesday where the royals met with diplomats across the world, but one moment did not go to plan.

During these diplomatic receptions, the King and Queen stand side-by-side and shake hands with each ambassador as they pass. As Wednesday's ceremony came to an end, Letizia ended up suffering a small mishap, with Felipe even getting involved. See the moment below and how the royals reacted to the moment.

WATCH: See how Queen Letizia handled a wardrobe malfunction during diplomatic reception

For the event, the Spanish royal looked incredibly glamorous in a floor-length navy-blue dress that covered her footwear. As for accessories, Letizia chose a stunning diamond bracelet, alongside a pair of sapphire earrings and a gorgeous necklace gifted to her 20 years ago by King Felipe's parents, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.

Despite being an annual occurrence, there always seems to be a little bit of drama at Spain's diplomatic meetings. During last year's event the royal was apparently snubbed by an Iranian ambassador when he didn't shake hands with her.

© Carlos Alvarez The royal swiftly recovered from her wardrobe malfunction

It does appear that there was an innocent explanation for the moment, with the ambassador seemingly giving a different gesture to Letizia, as per Iranian custom. This dictates that a man should not shake hands with a woman unless she extends the arm first. However, he may still choose to refuse to shake hands at the time.

It's been a busy week for Letizia who was out in Madrid on Monday attending the National Disability Awards. Upon arrival, Letizia was received by the president of the National Heritage Administration Council, Ana de la Cueva.

© Carlos Alvarez Felipe was on hand to help his wife

The 51-year-old looked radiant in a pale blue wrap dress by Adolfo Dominguez that featured cuffed sleeves and a cinched waist. The knee-grazing garment was styled with a pair of nude leather pumps by Magrit with a kitten heel.

Letizia is certainly known to be a style icon, and earlier in the month, she looked incredible as she stepped out for a meeting with the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer). For the event, the royal wore the 'Manet Austrian Jacket' by Frambua – a navy light tweed style with black piping and statement silver buttons.

© Carlos Alvarez Felipe and Letizia hosted a diplomatic reception

The outfit was worn undone to reveal the 'Banora' blouse by Hugo Boss which was a white top with gathered fabric around the neck which Letizia wore tucked into a pair of black cigarette trousers that cut off at the ankle.

SEE: Queen Letizia wows in waist-cinching trousers and gorgeous boots

LOOK: Queen Letizia stuns in ultra-trendy shoes and cropped jacket with special meaning