Queen Letizia epitomises style in chic jacket and form-fitting trousers

The Queen of Spain was spotted on an outing in Madrid on Tuesday and she looked as stylish as ever. Queen Letizia, 51, looked stunning as she put a glamorous spin on workwear for a meeting with the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer).

The royal was spotted wearing the ‘Manet Austrian Jacket' by Frambua – a navy light tweed style with black piping and statement silver buttons. She wore the piece undone to reveal the ‘Banora’ blouse by Hugo Boss which was a white top with gathered fabric around the neck which she wore tucked into a pair of black cigarette trousers that cut off at the ankle.

© Getty Queen Letizia arrived at a meeting at AECC HQ

On her feet, the mother of two wore a pair of black kitten heels to add a touch of glamour. She was also seen carrying a chic handbag, the 'Rosario’ style from Mauska that had gold hardware to match her gold droplet earrings named the 'Large Sugar Earrings' by PDPAOLA.

The Queen's hair was worn in a straight mid-length style with volume at the root. We love how Letizia is embracing the strands of grey through her gorgeous brunette locks. Her makeup was understated with an apricot-toned lip and a warm brown eyeshadow was blended into the socket line and under her eyes for definition.

© Getty Queen Letizia looked to stylish

The meeting is an important event in the royal's calendar as she is the Honorary President of the Spanish Association Against Cancer and of the Scientific Foundation of the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

Letizia learned about the association's plans for 2024 including a social initiative 'Everyone against cancer', which aims to achieve 70% survival by 2030. Tobacco consumption is also an issue that concerns the association and the meeting delved into the fight against tobacco and new consumption devices that impact young people with the aim of becoming the first tobacco-free generation European nation by 2040.

King Felipe's wife has shown that she will be just as stylish this year as she was the last. She was spotted with her husband at a visit to the CEIP Gumersindo Azcárate School in Leon, Spain to award them with the Princess of Girona School of the Year Prize. As she arrived Letizia was photographed wearing a chic longline cream coat by & Other Stories and once inside, took the piece off to reveal a stunning cobalt blue fine knit jumper by Massimo Dutti which she wore tucked into a pair of belted wide-eg trousers, also by Massimo Dutti, in a grey check pattern.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain rocked royal blue

She added a pair of suede brown boots by Magrit which tied in seamlessly with her leather crossbody bag in tan by Massimo Dutti. She was seen interacting with children at the school and was taken on a tour of the centre's ecological school garden.

Just the day before, Letizia was seen on a solo outing to the central headquarters of the Association for the Prevention, Reintegration, and Care of Prostituted Women (APRAMP) in Madrid. She wore a red tweed cropped jacket crafted by female victims of trafficking under APRAMP which she paired with a pair of super stylish black culottes.

She also popped on a pair of stylish Mary Jane-style patent shoes and a black longline coat for an extra layer of warmth. The centre has spaces for training including the Fashion School and the Survivors School. The royal was taken on a tour of the facilities and she met the staff working there, as well as some of the women under the care of the project.