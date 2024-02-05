Harry and Meghan under flood warnings at their $15m Montecito mansion as severe storms unleash in California

The illustrious homes of celebrities like Harry and Meghan, George Clooney, Lady Gaga, and Halle Berry are facing the wrath of nature as severe storms unleash their fury upon California.

The state, known for its sunshine, is currently battling the chaos unleashed by the Pineapple Express, a menacing weather system that has put the plush neighborhoods of Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Montecito on high alert.

The tempest's timing couldn't be more disruptive, coinciding with the glamorous Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, prompting a rushed assembly of a tent over the red carpet to shield the stars from the elements.

The National Weather Service has not taken the situation lightly, issuing flash flood warnings across several Californian locales, with some residents facing evacuation.

© Giggster Harry and Meghan's $15million mansion is under flood warnings

In the thick of the night, an urgent rescue operation unfolded in Studio City, where LA firefighters saved 16 people from nine homes engulfed by the storm's wrath — a neighborhood that also houses George's $2.2 million abode.

The Hollywood icon has converted what was once a bachelor pad into a family sanctuary for his wife, Amal, and their twins, Ella and Alexander.

© James Devaney George and Amal's home is also under threat

As dawn broke, the community awoke to the aftermath — streets littered with debris, and the relentless winds turning bricks into dangerous projectiles.

The royal couple, Harry and Meghan, residing in their $14.65 million Montecito mansion, are under a tense 'flood watch.' Their abode, a haven featuring two embracing palm trees and a grand piano, sits in a county bracing for an onslaught of over five inches of rain.

Santa Barbara's police department's footage painted a grim picture as Mission Creek's waters burst forth, transforming streets into torrents, only miles away from where Harry and Meghan dwell with Archie and Lilibet.

© Mel Melcon Montecito is under flood watch

In Malibu, home to the stars and the surf, the deluge threatens the tranquility of Halle's $8.5 million sanctuary, complete with an outdoor jacuzzi and breath-taking sea views from her preferred bedroom.

Lady Gaga's palatial estate, too, perched atop a cliff overlooking Zuma Beach, faces nature's relentless assault. Malibu's pier, typically a haven for surfers and sunbathers, stood battered by the storm's fury, a stark contrast to its usual scene of leisure and pleasure.

The forecast for Los Angeles County is grim, with predictions of relentless rain adding up to more than six inches. The state reels from the impact, with over half a million households plunged into darkness due to power outages. Tragically, the storm has claimed lives, with reports of a man in Sacramento Valley succumbing to injuries after a tree fell upon him.

As the storm rages on, the National Weather Service has taken the extraordinary step of issuing a hurricane-force wind warning for areas around Big Sur. The message is clear: residents must prioritize life and safety above all.

© Mario Tama Vehicles damaged by flooding remain stuck as a powerful long-duration atmospheric river storm, near Malibu, California

Meanwhile, San Bernardino County's swift-water rescue operations are a testament to the severity of the conditions, with dramatic footage showing the rescue of individuals from a vehicle caught in floodwaters.

In Studio City, the events took a dire turn as a debris flow inflicted significant damage on nine properties, prompting evaluations by the Department of Building and Safety.

The relentless rains have even impacted the world of sports, with the professional golf tournament at Pebble Beach concluding prematurely, and Wyndham Clark declared the winner after only three days of play.

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in eight counties, affecting over 20 million people. The flash flood warnings span parts of Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has warned of the potential for this to become a historic storm, with severe winds, thunderstorms, and even the possibility of tornadoes.

The city of Los Angeles experienced one of its wettest days on record, and the forecast indicates the storm might linger, backtrack, and exacerbate the risk of flooding and mudslides well into Tuesday.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.