Princess Anne sparks laughter with hilarious cake cutting request

The Princess Royal had guests in hysterics as she was tasked with cutting a cake during her latest royal outing.

Princess Anne, 73, celebrated the 35th anniversary of Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre in west London on Thursday.

Her hosts presented the Princess with a chocolate and gold sponge cake to mark the milestone.

And in true Anne style, she prompted laughter from the crowd with a hilarious quip before cutting into the sweet treat.

See what she said in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Anne makes hilarious quip as she cuts cake

Anne also acknowledged words of support for King Charles following his cancer diagnosis and the Princess of Wales amid her recovery from abdominal surgery.

The Princess nodded and smiled as she was told, "We wish you and your family well at this time" by Sister Mary Joy Langdon, founder and chief executive of the Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre.

© Getty The Princess was joined by TV actor Martin Clunes

TV star Martin Clunes, who is patron of the centre, also joined Anne for the tour of the facilities.

The King's sister is the latest member of the royal family to receive the support of the public in person after the Prince of Wales acknowledged on Wednesday evening well-wishers who have sent messages for Charles and Kate.

© Getty Princess Anne also met with young riders at the pony club

Charles is staying at Sandringham following his first bout of cancer treatment after the announcement of his diagnosis on Monday, while Kate is recovering at home in Windsor after planned major abdominal surgery.