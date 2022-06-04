Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s adorable tribute to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - look

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi paid tribute to his wife and sister-in-law Princess Eugenie with the sweetest heartfelt homage on social media. The property developer set the bar high for husbands across the country with the act, which royal fans are cooing over.

Edoardo took to Instagram to share a photo of the princesses stepping out in style to attend a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth at St Paul's Cathedral. He captioned the post: "My wonderful sister-in-law and phenomenal wife looking so stunning. #jubilee," with an orange and blue love heart emoji.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie watches the RAF flypast with Jack Brooksbank and August

Princess Beatrice looked beautiful in cornflower blue as she sported a regal dress by Beulah London, complete with a Sophia Webster clutch bag, silk bow hat and pale blue suede heels by Ralph and Russo. Her sister Princess Eugenie looked striking in a deep tangerine Emilia Wickstead number featuring high-neck detailing and short sleeves. She clasped a Yves Saint Laurent mini bag and black satin slingback heels.

Fans and followers couldn't help but express their adoration for the touching post and were quick to express their positive thoughts. "Such a nice post. Beatrice looked STUNNING! (As always)," one commented with a red love heart and heart-eyes emoji. Another added: "Princess Beatrice is absolutely glowing. She has been looking so beautiful and stylish lately." A third penned: "Princess Beatrice looks gorgeous!! One of my favourite looks today," while another agreed, saying: "Princess Beatrice is looking beautiful, she was one of the best-dressed today."

Edouardo recently shared a series of up-close photos from the military fly-past on Thursday.

The trio attended the royal service together

The 38-year-old, who married Beatrice in 2020, took to his Instagram stories to share photos from the event, which saw 70 aircraft, including the iconic RAF Red Arrows and historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, fly over Buckingham Palace.

The official Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off with the Queen's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, which was enjoyed by the Royal Family from London.

