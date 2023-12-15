James Middleton shares rare video of baby Inigo in a sling during visit to local supermarket

James Middleton recently gave a charming glimpse into his family life, sharing a rare video featuring his newborn baby Inigo in a sling during a supermarket visit.

In his post, he excitedly shared a glimpse of his new dog food range. His joy was evident as he intertwined his entrepreneurial journey with his new role as a father, saying: "It’s been such an exciting journey, with baby Inigo arriving along the way."

His commitment to canine well-being shone through as he emphasised, "I believe the best thing you can do for your dog is to feed them the best possible diet… And now it’s even easier to give them a raw boost to their diet!" He invited dog owners to share in this experience, "Here’s to happy, healthy, tail-wagging moments…I’d love to hear what your dog thinks."

Last week, James and his wife Alizée Thevenet made a rare public appearance with their newborn at the Dogs Trust Carol Concert at Chelsea Old Church.

James participated in the event by giving a reading of the poem "What I Learned about Love, I Learned from my Dog." Owen Sharp, the Chief Executive of Dogs Trust, expressed his gratitude, saying: "We were delighted that James Middleton and his family were able to join us... We were especially excited to be joined by so many dogs for the concert, including Mabel and Isla, two of James's dogs."

Alizée's stylish appearance caught the attention of fashion experts. "Alizée's understated elegance is the epitome of that je-ne sais-quoi aesthetic," praised HELLO! Fashion's Digital Editor Natalie Salmon.

James has been a long-time supporter of Dogs Trust, having opened their rehoming centre in Cardiff and toured their Newbury centre.

He's been candid about his mental health journey and the role his dogs, particularly his late companion Ella, played in his recovery. He shared a heartfelt tribute to Ella earlier this year, expressing, "For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I'm going to miss her terribly."

The couple, now parents to Inigo, reside in a rustic countryside home in Berkshire, cherishing their moments as a new family.

James's touching Instagram announcement of Inigo's birth reflected his profound joy and love, "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy."

In a heartfelt nod to Ella, James credited her for bringing him and Alizée together, ensuring her memory remains an integral part of their family story. "The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack," he added, highlighting the warm and animal-friendly atmosphere of their home.

