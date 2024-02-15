Meghan Markle stuns in romantic red outfit for secret Valentine's Day date with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex wore fashion's most romantic colour for an intimate dinner date with Prince Harry on Valentine's Day, stepping out in Whistler in a beautiful berry-hued coat.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, a raven-haired Meghan can be seen leaving Il Caminetto, an upscale Italian restaurant in Whistler Village. After enjoying an intimate dinner, Meghan took her husband's arm before the pair slipped away in a black car.

The former Suits actress chose to recycle her stunning 'Loreen' reversible coat from Loro Piana for her date night.

Exuding unfussy elegance, the mother-of-two paired her loose-fit garment with fit-and-flare black trousers, pointed-toe heels and a romantic Valentino clutch back in scarlet.

© Gotham Meghan, Duchess of Sussex formerly wore the same coat at Melba in Harlem in 2021

Meghan formerly wore the same cashmere jacket when visiting a school in Harlem in 2021, to promote her new children’s book, The Bench.The luxury European label is hailed for its sustainability credentials and use of ethical fabrics - it uses lotus plants - reportedly 6,500 to make the fabric for a single jacket.

At the time, Meghan went for the full power suit, turning heads in the Big Apple as she rocked the matching Merlot-hued trousers for her day in New York three years ago.

© Robert Kamau The Duchess chose to re-wear her bold red jacket on Valentine's Day

The Duchess of Sussex no doubt revelled in the opportunity to spent a private dinner date with her one true love, as someone who openly admitted she falls "hook, line and sinker," for Valentine's Day.

Meghan once wrote in her former lifestyle blog, The Tig: "I am such a sucker for Valentine's Day. Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I'm immersed in a Ribert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss.

© Getty Meghan once said she falls "hook, line and sinker" for Valentine's Day

"And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts."

Harry and Meghan had a jam-packed first day in Canada to mark the start of their three-day trip for the Invictus Games One Year To Go event, but that didn't stop the lovebirds marking the romantic day with special evening plans.