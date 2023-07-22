James Middleton sparks major fan reaction after adorable kissing photo

There's no denying that James Middleton is the ultimate dog dad and on Friday, he was captured kissing and cuddling a pair of adorable puppies.

The brother of Princess Kate shared the sweet photo as part of a special video on his Instagram paying tribute to his pup Bertie, who stole the nation's hearts on Thursday morning when they appeared on Good Morning Britain together.

© Instagram The photo showed James kissing and cuddling two adorable puppies

During covid, Bertie was part of a litter of pups welcomed by James and his now-pregnant wife, Alizee. The couple sent Bertie to train as a guide dog, and as a special birthday treat for the pooch, reunited him with his furry sibling, Isla. The photo appeared to show James kissing and cuddling two dogs at the guide dogs centre. See the heartwarming reunion moment in the video below.

James Middleton and pup Isla reunite with Bertie the guide dog

Proud dad James wrote: "In case you missed it, here's a sneak peek of my reunion with Bertie at the @guidedogsuk training centre for Isla and Bertie’s birthday!

"I''ve pledged to raise the £60,000 needing to support Bertie’s training, career and retirement as a certified Guide Dog. To donate to this incredible cause, please visit the link in my bio."

James couldn't be more proud of his pup

Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet clip and took to the comments section with a slew of kind messages.

"How beautiful. Suffering from severe depression myself I know how valuable the companionship of dog is. Well done," one fan wrote. A second added: "This makes the World an altogether nicer place! This was a fabulous thing to do, thank you for everything you do canine related."

James is the ultimate dog dad

Meanwhile, a third penned: "James, you're my hero. My dogs have seen me through my darkest moments, as well." James also took to his Stories and wrote: "So proud of Bertie," and a link to his Just Giving page.

James has always been incredibly open about his battle with depression and the important role his dogs play in helping him recover.

Whilst talking to Ben Shepherd and Kate Garraway on GMB, James also opened up about his sister, Princess Kate, revealing how she and her husband, Prince William have inspired him to speak out about his mental health.

He said: "Through some of the work that they've been doing… it gave me the confidence to speak out."

© Instagram James and his wife are expecting

James couldn't help but gush about his sister on the show and shared how proud he is of her. "She's my sister…. and I'm extremely proud and I'm always taken aback by how much she does do, and that continues to stay at the forefront of my mind."

Adding: "To see her blossoming in that role… I'm very proud of her."