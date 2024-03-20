Queen Camilla calls Prince Louis a 'handful' during Isle of Man visit

Queen Camilla joked that the Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest son Prince Louis is a "handful" during a visit to the Isle of Man on Wednesday.

The Queen met crowds of well-wishers during a walkabout outside Douglas Borough Council when she was came across a baby who shares the same name as the five-year-old Prince.

"I have a Louis grandson… quite a handful," she quipped.

© Getty Queen Camilla met members of the public on the Isle of Man

Camilla, 76, travelled to the Isle of Man to officially confer city status on Douglas. She made the trip on behalf of her husband King Charles, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer since early February.

She thanked residents for their "warm welcome" before reading out a speech prepared by the King which acknowledged his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Prince Louis is known for his spirited behaviour

In his message, Charles, 75, said he was "so sorry" he could not be there himself to celebrate the "extremely special occasion".

"The granting of your city status is particularly special to me, as your Letters Patent are the only ones in existence that hold both my signature and that of my late mother," the message read.

"Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, as you mark your well-deserved status as one of the newest cities in the British Isles, and the only one of the Crown Dependencies, I would like to offer on behalf of my wife and myself, my heartfelt congratulations and my very best wishes for the future."

© Getty Prince Louis monkeyed around with his mum Kate during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Louis is the youngest child of Prince William and Kate and the younger brother of Prince George, ten, and Princess Charlotte, eight. The royal youngster often makes headlines for his playful public appearances, most notably when he was monkeying around with his mum Kate at the Platinum Pageant in June 2022.

Louis was pictured sticking his tongue out, holding his hand over Kate's mouth, and pulling funny faces during the celebration to honour the late Queen.

During Trooping the Colour, the King's official birthday parade, Louis has been known to squeal in delight and pull faces as the RAF conduct their spectacular flypast.